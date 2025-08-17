https://sputnikglobe.com/20250817/us-russia-achieve-epic-success-at-alaska-summit---witkoff-1122638466.html
US, Russia Achieve 'Epic' Success at Alaska Summit - Witkoff
"I had six separate sessions with President Putin before this, and I thought that we had some measure of success, but this was epic. What we achieved [at the Alaska summit], that's just a flat out fact. And so that's what I think we ought to be focusing on. What the end result is. I think that we are a whole lot closer to eliminating death on the battlefield in Ukraine and Russia," Witkoff told Fox News. On Friday, Putin and Trump met in Anchorage, Alaska for a three-on-three format talks that lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes. In addition to the presidents, Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yury Ushakov, and the United States by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. Trump is meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said on Sunday he considers the results of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump to be an "epic" success.
"I had six separate sessions with President Putin before this, and I thought that we had some measure of success, but this was epic. What we achieved [at the Alaska summit], that's just a flat out fact. And so that's what I think we ought to be focusing on. What the end result is. I think that we are a whole lot closer to eliminating death on the battlefield in Ukraine and Russia," Witkoff told Fox News.
On Friday, Putin and Trump met in Anchorage, Alaska for a three-on-three format talks that lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes. In addition to the presidents, Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yury Ushakov, and the United States by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. Trump is meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday.