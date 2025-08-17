International
US, Russia Agree on Security Guarantees for Ukraine - Witkoff
US, Russia Agree on Security Guarantees for Ukraine - Witkoff
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said on Sunday that the United States and Russia have agreed on security guarantees for Ukraine, but now everything depends on Kiev.
2025-08-17T14:12+0000
2025-08-17T14:23+0000
"What I said is that we got to an agreement that the United States and other European nations could effectively offer Article Five, like language to cover a security guarantee. So Putin has said that a red flag is NATO admission, right? And so what we were discussing was assuming that the Ukrainians could agree to that, and could live with that, and everything is is going to be, is going to be about what the Ukrainians can live with. But assuming they could, we were able to win the following concession, that the United States could offer Article Five, like protection, which would, which is the which is one of the real reasons why Ukraine wants to be in NATO," Witkoff told the CNN broadcaster. The issue of territories in the Ukrainian conflict would be discussed with Zelenskyy during his meeting with US President Donald Trump on August 18, Witkoff said. "The land, the fundamental issue, which is some sort of land swap, which is obviously ultimately of the control of the Ukrainians that had that could not have been discussed at this meeting. We intend to discuss it on Monday, hopefully we have some clarity on it, and hopefully that ends up in a peace deal very, very soon," he said.
14:12 GMT 17.08.2025 (Updated: 14:23 GMT 17.08.2025)
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankPresident Vladimir Putin met with US Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East Steven Witkoff
President Vladimir Putin met with US Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East Steven Witkoff - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said on Sunday that the United States and Russia have agreed on security guarantees for Ukraine, but now everything depends on Kiev.
"What I said is that we got to an agreement that the United States and other European nations could effectively offer Article Five, like language to cover a security guarantee. So Putin has said that a red flag is NATO admission, right? And so what we were discussing was assuming that the Ukrainians could agree to that, and could live with that, and everything is is going to be, is going to be about what the Ukrainians can live with. But assuming they could, we were able to win the following concession, that the United States could offer Article Five, like protection, which would, which is the which is one of the real reasons why Ukraine wants to be in NATO," Witkoff told the CNN broadcaster.
The issue of territories in the Ukrainian conflict would be discussed with Zelenskyy during his meeting with US President Donald Trump on August 18, Witkoff said.
President Donald Trump, right, meets with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington.
World
Trump Tells Zelensky He Wants Trilateral Meeting on August 22 - Reports
03:19 GMT
"The land, the fundamental issue, which is some sort of land swap, which is obviously ultimately of the control of the Ukrainians that had that could not have been discussed at this meeting. We intend to discuss it on Monday, hopefully we have some clarity on it, and hopefully that ends up in a peace deal very, very soon," he said.
