Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had foiled another attempt by the Ukrainian intelligence services to detonate a high-power bomb on the Crimean Bridge, planted in a car that was to be driven by an unsuspecting suicide bomber; all those involved in importing the improvised explosive device into Russia had been detained.
06:00 GMT 18.08.2025
"The Russian Federal Security Service has foiled another attempt by the Ukrainian special services to commit a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge using a car loaded with explosives. It was established that the car with the high-power homemade explosive device arrived in Russia from Ukraine in transit through a number of countries. It crossed the Russian-Georgian border at the international checkpoint 'Verkhniy Lars' in the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, and was supposed to proceed to the Krasnodar Territory in a car transporter driven by a private driver," the statement says.
According to the FSB, the car with the bomb was subsequently to be handed over to another driver — he was to drive it to Crimea via the Crimean Bridge "and become an unwitting suicide bomber, whom Kiev planned to use without his knowledge.
"Despite all the tricks of the Ukrainian terrorists, the FSB officers managed to promptly uncover their plans, identify and defuse the explosive device, carefully disguised in a Chevrolet Volt, and also detain all persons involved in its delivery to our country," the statement says.
