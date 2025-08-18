https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/fsb-foils-new-attempt-by-ukrainian-intelligence-to-detonate-bomb-in-car-on-crimean-bridge-1122640224.html

FSB Foils New Attempt by Ukrainian Intelligence to Detonate Bomb in Car on Crimean Bridge

FSB Foils New Attempt by Ukrainian Intelligence to Detonate Bomb in Car on Crimean Bridge

Sputnik International

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had foiled another attempt by the Ukrainian intelligence services to detonate a high-power bomb on the Crimean Bridge, planted in a car that was to be driven by an unsuspecting suicide bomber; all those involved in importing the improvised explosive device into Russia had been detained.

2025-08-18T06:00+0000

2025-08-18T06:00+0000

2025-08-18T06:00+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

crimean bridge

russian federal security service (fsb)

russia

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/07/1113174802_0:35:3072:1763_1920x0_80_0_0_159345c36efc746f2e9c55534510705f.jpg

"The Russian Federal Security Service has foiled another attempt by the Ukrainian special services to commit a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge using a car loaded with explosives. It was established that the car with the high-power homemade explosive device arrived in Russia from Ukraine in transit through a number of countries. It crossed the Russian-Georgian border at the international checkpoint 'Verkhniy Lars' in the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, and was supposed to proceed to the Krasnodar Territory in a car transporter driven by a private driver," the statement says. According to the FSB, the car with the bomb was subsequently to be handed over to another driver — he was to drive it to Crimea via the Crimean Bridge "and become an unwitting suicide bomber, whom Kiev planned to use without his knowledge.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250817/russias-fsb-foils-ukraines-terrorist-attack-on-smolensk-nuclear-power-plant-1122636269.html

crimean bridge

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's federal security service (fsb) said that it had foiled another attempt by the ukrainian intelligence services to detonate a high-power bomb on the crimean bridge, planted in a car that was to be driven by an unsuspecting suicide bomber; all those involved in importing the improvised explosive device into russia had been detained.