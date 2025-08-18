International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/game-over-for-ukraine-trump--putin-agree-no-fake-truces-1122648016.html
Game Over for Ukraine? Trump & Putin Agree: No Fake Truces!
Game Over for Ukraine? Trump & Putin Agree: No Fake Truces!
Sputnik International
Putin has made it crystal clear to Trump: a ceasefire is just a trick for Ukraine & Europe to rearm and attack again.
2025-08-18T19:44+0000
2025-08-18T19:44+0000
analysis
donald trump
ukraine
vladimir putin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122628178_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4b8453d63d484a2949215d57b864ec24.jpg
*But Europe hates that idea—because it means accepting the facts on the ground (and Ukraine’s losses). They wanted a pause to regroup… but Trump knows the truth: No more games.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/trump-zelensky-summit-marks-a-win-for-russia-and-a-loss-for-ukraines-european-masters-1122647457.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122628178_134:0:2865:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e384dcd1f723a7b9377516a28e9c6275.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
putin, trump, zelensky
putin, trump, zelensky

Game Over for Ukraine? Trump & Putin Agree: No Fake Truces!

19:44 GMT 18.08.2025
© AP Photo / Jae C. HongPresident Donald Trump, right, Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrive for a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.
President Donald Trump, right, Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrive for a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2025
© AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
Subscribe
Putin has made it crystal clear to Trump: a ceasefire is just a trick for Ukraine & Europe to rearm and attack again. The only solution? A definitive peace deal, Come Carpentier de Gourdon, a geopolitical analyst, told Sputnik.
*But Europe hates that idea—because it means accepting the facts on the ground (and Ukraine’s losses). They wanted a pause to regroup… but Trump knows the truth: No more games.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, from left, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Finland's President Alexander Stubb, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, President Donald Trump, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte pose for a group photo in the Grand Foyer of the White House, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2025
Analysis
Trump-Zelensky Summit Marks a Win for Russia and a Loss for Ukraine's European Masters
19:33 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала