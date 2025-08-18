https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/game-over-for-ukraine-trump--putin-agree-no-fake-truces-1122648016.html
Game Over for Ukraine? Trump & Putin Agree: No Fake Truces!
Game Over for Ukraine? Trump & Putin Agree: No Fake Truces!
Sputnik International
Putin has made it crystal clear to Trump: a ceasefire is just a trick for Ukraine & Europe to rearm and attack again.
*But Europe hates that idea—because it means accepting the facts on the ground (and Ukraine’s losses). They wanted a pause to regroup… but Trump knows the truth: No more games.
Come Carpentier de Gourdon, a geopolitical analyst, told Sputnik.
*But Europe hates that idea—because it means accepting the facts on the ground (and Ukraine’s losses). They wanted a pause to regroup… but Trump knows the truth: No more games.