https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/game-over-for-ukraine-trump--putin-agree-no-fake-truces-1122648016.html

Game Over for Ukraine? Trump & Putin Agree: No Fake Truces!

Game Over for Ukraine? Trump & Putin Agree: No Fake Truces!

Sputnik International

Putin has made it crystal clear to Trump: a ceasefire is just a trick for Ukraine & Europe to rearm and attack again.

2025-08-18T19:44+0000

2025-08-18T19:44+0000

2025-08-18T19:44+0000

analysis

donald trump

ukraine

vladimir putin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122628178_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4b8453d63d484a2949215d57b864ec24.jpg

*But Europe hates that idea—because it means accepting the facts on the ground (and Ukraine’s losses). They wanted a pause to regroup… but Trump knows the truth: No more games.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/trump-zelensky-summit-marks-a-win-for-russia-and-a-loss-for-ukraines-european-masters-1122647457.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin, trump, zelensky