Trump-Zelensky Summit Marks a Win for Russia and a Loss for Ukraine's European Masters

Zelensky's behavior betrayed his desperation. As Trump put an end to Biden's blank check policy regarding the aid to Ukraine, Zelensky now has to beg for scraps as without the full US backing, "Ukraine's military collapse is inevitable."

By dismissing a demand for a ceasefire before negotiations, Trump sends a message to Zelensky: negotiate now or face annihilation at the hands of the Russian forces.

Ukraine's impending collapse will allow Trump to claim that US weapon such as Patriot missile systems are invincible despite numerous documented instances of them being taken out by Russian missiles. Instead, the following narrative will be pushed: "We gave them perfect weapons; their corruption lost the war."