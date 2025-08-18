International
Hamas Agrees to 60-Day Ceasefire in Gaza Strip - Source
Palestinian movement Hamas agreed to a two-month ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, as well as to the release of half of the Israeli hostages in exchange for some Palestinian prisoners, an Egyptian source told Sputnik on Monday.
world
israel
gaza strip
hamas
ceasefire
"The proposal accepted by Hamas, presented by Egypt and Qatar, includes a temporary cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip for a period of 60 days, which should lead to a long-term peace, as well as the release of half of the Israeli hostages in exchange for some of the Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons," the source said. The agreement also provides for the delivery of the necessary amount of humanitarian aid to provide residents with everything they need, the source added. The transfer of hostages will take place in two stages, and the Palestinian movement will also transfer the bodies of the dead people, the Al Jazeera news agency reported.
israel
gaza strip
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Palestinian movement Hamas agreed to a two-month ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, as well as to the release of half of the Israeli hostages in exchange for some Palestinian prisoners, an Egyptian source told Sputnik on Monday.
"The proposal accepted by Hamas, presented by Egypt and Qatar, includes a temporary cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip for a period of 60 days, which should lead to a long-term peace, as well as the release of half of the Israeli hostages in exchange for some of the Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons," the source said.
The agreement also provides for the delivery of the necessary amount of humanitarian aid to provide residents with everything they need, the source added.
The transfer of hostages will take place in two stages, and the Palestinian movement will also transfer the bodies of the dead people, the Al Jazeera news agency reported.
