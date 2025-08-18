https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/lugansk-girl-blames-zelensky-for-childrens-deaths-in-letter-to-us-first-lady-1122645590.html
Lugansk Girl Blames Zelensky for Children's Deaths in Letter to US First Lady
Faina Savenkova, a girl from Russia's Lugansk has been living under Ukrainian shelling for over a decade
"My name is Faina Savenkova. I am one of those children of war that you write about in your letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin. I know that you, like Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, want us to have peace and children to no longer fall asleep praying that they will wake up in the morning. But, as a child who has been living under fire by the Ukrainian army for 11 years now, I want to tell you that you should appeal to Volodymyr Zelensky, first and foremost, to stop the war and save the children in Donbas and Ukraine," the letter reads.Children in Donbass continue to die because of the conflict unleashed by Europe and former US President Joe Biden, the girl said. Back in 2021, Savenkova recorded a video message to the United Nations calling for it to uphold the right of Donbass children to a peaceful life. That appeal landed her and her relatives on the notorious blacklist run by the Ukrainian website Myrotvorets (Peacekeeper), which publishes personal details of "enemies" of Ukraine. She said she has been receiving threats since then.Savenkova said that children of Donbass had been struggling "to survive under Ukrainian shelling for too long," and asked Melania to help them see a peaceful sky above their heads.On Sunday, President Donald Trump posted Melania's letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which she called for the protection of children.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Faina Savenkova, a girl from Russia's Lugansk who has been living under Ukrainian shelling for over a decade, said in a letter to US First Lady Melania Trump, seen by Sputnik, that Volodymyr Zelensky was to blame for the deaths of children in the region and asked the president's wife to help stop the killings.
"My name is Faina Savenkova. I am one of those children of war that you write about in your letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin. I know that you, like Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, want us to have peace and children to no longer fall asleep praying that they will wake up in the morning. But, as a child who has been living under fire by the Ukrainian army for 11 years now, I want to tell you that you should appeal to Volodymyr Zelensky, first and foremost, to stop the war and save the children in Donbas and Ukraine," the letter reads.
Children in Donbass continue to die because of the conflict unleashed by Europe and former US President Joe Biden, the girl said. Back in 2021, Savenkova recorded a video message to the United Nations calling for it to uphold the right of Donbass children to a peaceful life. That appeal landed her and her relatives on the notorious blacklist run by the Ukrainian website Myrotvorets (Peacekeeper), which publishes personal details of "enemies" of Ukraine. She said she has been receiving threats since then.
"This website has published personal data of nearly 400 children who are also in danger. Zelenskyy could shut down this website with a single stroke of his pen and give these children their peaceful lives back, but he still has not done so. You can help ensure that Ukraine complies not only with international law, but also with its own laws and protects children from criminals. I believe that this is in your power!" the letter says.
Savenkova said that children of Donbass had been struggling "to survive under Ukrainian shelling for too long," and asked Melania to help them see a peaceful sky above their heads.
On Sunday, President Donald Trump posted Melania's letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which she called for the protection of children.