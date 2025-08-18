https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/lugansk-girl-blames-zelensky-for-childrens-deaths-in-letter-to-us-first-lady-1122645590.html

Lugansk Girl Blames Zelensky for Children's Deaths in Letter to US First Lady

Lugansk Girl Blames Zelensky for Children's Deaths in Letter to US First Lady

Sputnik International

Faina Savenkova, a girl from Russia's Lugansk has been living under Ukrainian shelling for over a decade

2025-08-18T14:58+0000

2025-08-18T14:58+0000

2025-08-18T14:58+0000

world

lugansk

melania trump

donald trump

volodymyr zelensky

shelling

letter

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0d/1117906948_0:159:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_03f12766deadd74cb8cc70295b67ecd2.jpg

"My name is Faina Savenkova. I am one of those children of war that you write about in your letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin. I know that you, like Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, want us to have peace and children to no longer fall asleep praying that they will wake up in the morning. But, as a child who has been living under fire by the Ukrainian army for 11 years now, I want to tell you that you should appeal to Volodymyr Zelensky, first and foremost, to stop the war and save the children in Donbas and Ukraine," the letter reads.Children in Donbass continue to die because of the conflict unleashed by Europe and former US President Joe Biden, the girl said. Back in 2021, Savenkova recorded a video message to the United Nations calling for it to uphold the right of Donbass children to a peaceful life. That appeal landed her and her relatives on the notorious blacklist run by the Ukrainian website Myrotvorets (Peacekeeper), which publishes personal details of "enemies" of Ukraine. She said she has been receiving threats since then.Savenkova said that children of Donbass had been struggling "to survive under Ukrainian shelling for too long," and asked Melania to help them see a peaceful sky above their heads.On Sunday, President Donald Trump posted Melania's letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which she called for the protection of children.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/lugansk-residential-areas-deliberately-struck-by-five-us-made-atacms-missiles---russian-mod-1118836439.html

lugansk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

a girl from russia's lugansk, faina savenkova's letter to melania trump, russian president vladimir putin, donbass children