Lugansk Residential Areas Deliberately Struck by Five US-Made ATACMS Missiles - Russian MoD

Ukrainian forces targeted residential areas of Lugansk with five US-supplied ATACMS missiles. Four of them were intercepted by air defenses while one hit two apartment buildings, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated on Friday.

2024-06-07T10:51+0000

2024-06-07T10:51+0000

2024-06-07T11:29+0000

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/07/1118836211_0:55:1086:666_1920x0_80_0_0_dfa02120ccd480b5ba2b900ec26ba032.jpg

Ukraine has hit an apartment building Lugansk with US-supplied missiles, injuring at least 20 civilians."At 11:00 Moscow time (8 am GMT) today, the Kiev regime committed a crime against the civilian population of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) using weapons supplied by the West," a Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) statement said. "Five US-made ATACMS missiles were deliberately launched at residential areas of the city of Lugansk."The MoD noted that four of the American missiles were downed by Russian air defense systems. One missile struck two apartment buildings, the statement added.An entire entrance of the building collapsed, trapping people under the rubble, with rescue teams working on site, according to Leonid Pasechnik, the head of the LNR.Earlier, LPR Health Minister Natalia Pashchenko reported that the number of people injured in the missile attack on Lugansk by the Ukrainian Armed Forces had risen to 35, including three children, with five individuals in critical condition. "According to the latest data, the number of casualties from the Ukrainian Armed Forces' shelling of the republic's capital has risen to 35 people. Three of them are children (boys aged 16, 15, and 8 years)," stated the minister in a message published on the LPR government's Telegram channel. She specified that five individuals are in critical condition, but the children's lives are not in danger; their condition is considered moderate. At least three people were killed.Ivan Kusov, the LPR Minister of Education and Science, reported that two schools, three kindergartens, a college, and one of the buildings of Dalevsky University were damaged in the shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He noted that the blast wave shattered windows in educational institutions. There were no casualties or injuries among the staff and students.

