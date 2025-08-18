https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/no-going-into-nato-by-ukraine--trump-1122638601.html

‘No Going Into NATO by Ukraine' – Trump

‘No Going Into NATO by Ukraine' – Trump

Sputnik International

Volodymyr Zelensky can end the conflict "almost immediately, if he wants to," by recognizing Crimea as part of Russia and agreeing to Ukraine's non-entry into NATO, US President Donald Trump said.

2025-08-18T04:34+0000

2025-08-18T04:34+0000

2025-08-18T04:34+0000

world

donald trump

ukraine

nato

crimea

russia

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine crisis

ukrainian conflict

proxy war

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/01/1121609888_0:92:3000:1780_1920x0_80_0_0_13af27db481471733060eabb88356a4a.jpg

"President Zelensky of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight. Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social — blasting Zelensky ahead of White House talks with him and NATO allies.Top EU and NATO leaders — von der Leyen, Starmer, Merz, Macron, Stubb, Meloni and Rutte — are all rushing to Washington to prop up Zelensky. Trump makes it clear: it is Zelensky's choice — war or peace.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250301/crossed-arms--sulky-threats-decoding-trump-zelensky-oval-office-slugfest-1121610070.html

ukraine

crimea

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato, ukraine, proxy war, nato proxy war, russia-ukraine war, ukraine-russia war, trump-zelesnkyy talks, trump-zelensky talks, white house, zelensky humiliated, oval office, us hegemony, us support for ukraine