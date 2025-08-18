International
‘No Going Into NATO by Ukraine' – Trump
Volodymyr Zelensky can end the conflict "almost immediately, if he wants to," by recognizing Crimea as part of Russia and agreeing to Ukraine's non-entry into NATO, US President Donald Trump said.
"President Zelensky of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight. Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social — blasting Zelensky ahead of White House talks with him and NATO allies.Top EU and NATO leaders — von der Leyen, Starmer, Merz, Macron, Stubb, Meloni and Rutte — are all rushing to Washington to prop up Zelensky. Trump makes it clear: it is Zelensky's choice — war or peace.
‘No Going Into NATO by Ukraine' – Trump

04:34 GMT 18.08.2025
© AP Photo / Mystyslav ChernovPresident Donald Trump, right, meets with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelensky can end the conflict "almost immediately, if he wants to," by recognizing Crimea as part of Russia and agreeing to Ukraine's non-entry into NATO, US President Donald Trump said.
"President Zelensky of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight. Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social — blasting Zelensky ahead of White House talks with him and NATO allies.
Top EU and NATO leaders — von der Leyen, Starmer, Merz, Macron, Stubb, Meloni and Rutte — are all rushing to Washington to prop up Zelensky.
Trump makes it clear: it is Zelensky's choice — war or peace.
