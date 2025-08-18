International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/payback-time-ukraine-might-become-major-arms-supplier-for-europe-1122640334.html
Payback Time: Ukraine Might Become Major Arms Supplier for Europe
Payback Time: Ukraine Might Become Major Arms Supplier for Europe
Sputnik International
Ukraine is “certainly going to be a large provider of military equipment to Europe, as they [European countries] spend the 5% they all agreed to," US Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker told Fox News.
2025-08-18T05:57+0000
2025-08-18T05:57+0000
world
ukraine
europe
military equipment
economy
infrastructure
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1b/1118651085_0:0:3277:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_33de146be020391840e81ec3f208d79a.jpg
He added that Ukraine will have to restore its agricultural economy, ports, and infrastructure, which Whitaker said would require "a lot of money pouring into Ukraine primarily from Europe."During last month’s NATO summit in The Hague, member states committed to increasing their defense spending to 5% of their GDP in the future.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier noted that Western countries are trying to get taxpayers to spend 5% on defense, intimidating them with the alleged threat from Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/eu-unable-to-sustain-ukraine-aid-on-scale-needed-to-try-to-defeat-russia---former-uk-envoy-1122293681.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1b/1118651085_548:0:3277:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7c02988014cc62598050abe0dadb1c2c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
european countries, last month’s nato summit in the hague, nato member states, ukraine as possible large provider of military equipment to europe
european countries, last month’s nato summit in the hague, nato member states, ukraine as possible large provider of military equipment to europe

Payback Time: Ukraine Might Become Major Arms Supplier for Europe

05:57 GMT 18.08.2025
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyУкраинские военнослужащие распаковывают противотанковые ракеты Javelin, доставленные в рамках помощи США в обеспечении безопасности Украины
Украинские военнослужащие распаковывают противотанковые ракеты Javelin, доставленные в рамках помощи США в обеспечении безопасности Украины - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2025
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
Subscribe
Ukraine is “certainly going to be a large provider of military equipment to Europe, as they [European countries] spend the 5% they all agreed to," US Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker told Fox News.
He added that Ukraine will have to restore its agricultural economy, ports, and infrastructure, which Whitaker said would require "a lot of money pouring into Ukraine primarily from Europe."
During last month’s NATO summit in The Hague, member states committed to increasing their defense spending to 5% of their GDP in the future.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier noted that Western countries are trying to get taxpayers to spend 5% on defense, intimidating them with the alleged threat from Russia.
Ukrainian servicemen unpack shipment of military aid delivered as part of the United States of America's security assistance to Ukraine, on Feb. 11, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2025
World
EU Unable to Sustain Ukraine Aid on Scale Needed to Try to Defeat Russia - Former UK Envoy
20 June, 04:28 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала