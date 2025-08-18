https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/payback-time-ukraine-might-become-major-arms-supplier-for-europe-1122640334.html

Payback Time: Ukraine Might Become Major Arms Supplier for Europe

Ukraine is “certainly going to be a large provider of military equipment to Europe, as they [European countries] spend the 5% they all agreed to," US Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker told Fox News.

He added that Ukraine will have to restore its agricultural economy, ports, and infrastructure, which Whitaker said would require "a lot of money pouring into Ukraine primarily from Europe."During last month’s NATO summit in The Hague, member states committed to increasing their defense spending to 5% of their GDP in the future.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier noted that Western countries are trying to get taxpayers to spend 5% on defense, intimidating them with the alleged threat from Russia.

