Putin Briefs Tajik President Rakhmon on Alaska Summit Outcome

Putin has held a telephone conversation with Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon, the Kremlin said.

The Tajik President welcomed the steps aimed at a political and diplomatic settlement to the Ukrainian crisis in a conversation with Putin, the Kremlin announced. The Russian head of state has had several phone conversations so far to inform his counterparts in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on the results of his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska on August 15.

