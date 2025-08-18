https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/putin-briefs-tajik-president-rakhmon-on-alaska-summit-outcome-1122643226.html
Putin Briefs Tajik President Rakhmon on Alaska Summit Outcome
Putin Briefs Tajik President Rakhmon on Alaska Summit Outcome
Sputnik International
Putin has held a telephone conversation with Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon, the Kremlin said.
2025-08-18T11:35+0000
2025-08-18T11:35+0000
2025-08-18T11:58+0000
world
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100859277_0:315:3080:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7fa4dd9f43b87164a7a81c4145ec4564.jpg
The Tajik President welcomed the steps aimed at a political and diplomatic settlement to the Ukrainian crisis in a conversation with Putin, the Kremlin announced. The Russian head of state has had several phone conversations so far to inform his counterparts in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on the results of his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska on August 15.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/putin-briefs-south-african-president-ramaphosa-on-alaska-summit-outcome-1122642417.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100859277_174:0:2905:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e274e893e4daa9b43330d749eeb39156.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
putin, rakhmon, alaska summit, cis
putin, rakhmon, alaska summit, cis
Putin Briefs Tajik President Rakhmon on Alaska Summit Outcome
11:35 GMT 18.08.2025 (Updated: 11:58 GMT 18.08.2025)
Putin has held a telephone conversation with Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon, the Kremlin said.
The Tajik President welcomed the steps aimed at a political and diplomatic settlement to the Ukrainian crisis in a conversation with Putin, the Kremlin announced.
The Russian head of state has had several phone conversations so far to inform his counterparts in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on the results of his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska on August 15.