Security Guarantees for Ukraine Do Not Require Deployment of US Troops – US NATO Envoy
Security Guarantees for Ukraine Do Not Require Deployment of US Troops – US NATO Envoy
Potential security guarantees for Ukraine may not require the deployment of US troops and are expected to be primarily focused on a command-and-control role, US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said.
“That's up for President [Donald] Trump to determine. A lot of it could be command and control. Doesn't necessarily need to be American troops, but at the same time, obviously, Ukraine and the European countries would love the United States to be involved in some way that, you know, I don't expect, but we'll see,” Whitaker told Fox News when asked what role the US would play in the security guarantees for Ukraine."And so, if they (the Ukrainians – ed.) want to achieve a lasting peace, they understand that they will need a security system, and it will be provided and financed by the Europeans,” Whitaker emphasized.
Security Guarantees for Ukraine Do Not Require Deployment of US Troops – US NATO Envoy

15:43 GMT 18.08.2025 (Updated: 15:53 GMT 18.08.2025)
Volodymyr Zelensky delivers his speech at the Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Potential security guarantees for Ukraine may not require the deployment of US troops and are expected to be primarily focused on a command-and-control role, US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated on Monday.
"That's up for President [Donald] Trump to determine. A lot of it could be command and control. Doesn't necessarily need to be American troops, but at the same time, obviously, Ukraine and the European countries would love the United States to be involved in some way that, you know, I don't expect, but we'll see," Whitaker told Fox News when asked what role the US would play in the security guarantees for Ukraine.
"And so, if they (the Ukrainians – ed.) want to achieve a lasting peace, they understand that they will need a security system, and it will be provided and financed by the Europeans," Whitaker emphasized.
