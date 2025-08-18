https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/security-guarantees-for-ukraine-do-not-require-deployment-of-us-troops--us-nato-envoy-1122646040.html

Security Guarantees for Ukraine Do Not Require Deployment of US Troops – US NATO Envoy

Security Guarantees for Ukraine Do Not Require Deployment of US Troops – US NATO Envoy

Sputnik International

Potential security guarantees for Ukraine may not require the deployment of US troops and are expected to be primarily focused on a command-and-control role, US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said.

2025-08-18T15:43+0000

2025-08-18T15:43+0000

2025-08-18T15:53+0000

world

ukraine

us

nato

matthew whitaker

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/17/1116337595_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d229a27917c141b53b39c4d49d7e2c90.jpg

“That's up for President [Donald] Trump to determine. A lot of it could be command and control. Doesn't necessarily need to be American troops, but at the same time, obviously, Ukraine and the European countries would love the United States to be involved in some way that, you know, I don't expect, but we'll see,” Whitaker told Fox News when asked what role the US would play in the security guarantees for Ukraine."And so, if they (the Ukrainians – ed.) want to achieve a lasting peace, they understand that they will need a security system, and it will be provided and financed by the Europeans,” Whitaker emphasized.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250817/eu-uk-supporters-of-ukraine-conflict-in-panic---russian-envoy-dmitriev-1122635052.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, us, security guarantees