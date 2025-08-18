https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/trump-promoting-real-solution-to-ukraine-conflict--russian-direct-investment-fund-ceo-1122641261.html
Trump Promoting Real Solution to Ukraine Conflict – Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO
US President Donald Trump is promoting a real solution to the Ukrainian conflict, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and a special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation, said.
"Trump and his team are pushing for a real solution. Let problem-solving and peace prevail during the Big Day," Russian Direct Investment Fund and a special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev said on X, referring to Trump's social media post, in which the president called Monday's scheduled talks with European leaders a "big day." In a follow-up post, Dmitriev shared a screenshot of Trump's call for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to abandon his claim for Crimea and aspirations for NATO membership in order to bring an end to the conflict closer. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held three-on-three talks in Alaska on Friday, alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff. The talks in Alaska brought the sides closer to the necessary decisions, Putin said. Russia would like to see a quick end to hostilities in Ukraine, as does the Trump administration, Putin added.
