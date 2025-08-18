https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/trump-promoting-real-solution-to-ukraine-conflict--russian-direct-investment-fund-ceo-1122641261.html

Trump Promoting Real Solution to Ukraine Conflict – Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO

Trump Promoting Real Solution to Ukraine Conflict – Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump is promoting a real solution to the Ukrainian conflict, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and a special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation, said.

2025-08-18T08:59+0000

2025-08-18T08:59+0000

2025-08-18T08:59+0000

world

donald trump

kirill dmitriev

russian direct investment fund (rdif)

alaska

ukraine

russia

vladimir putin

nato

putin-trump meeting in alaska

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/0b/1080132485_0:0:3319:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_7a4d84397a9595f97dd5569e0861ef55.jpg

"Trump and his team are pushing for a real solution. Let problem-solving and peace prevail during the Big Day," Russian Direct Investment Fund and a special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev said on X, referring to Trump's social media post, in which the president called Monday's scheduled talks with European leaders a "big day." In a follow-up post, Dmitriev shared a screenshot of Trump's call for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to abandon his claim for Crimea and aspirations for NATO membership in order to bring an end to the conflict closer. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held three-on-three talks in Alaska on Friday, alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff. The talks in Alaska brought the sides closer to the necessary decisions, Putin said. Russia would like to see a quick end to hostilities in Ukraine, as does the Trump administration, Putin added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250817/us-russia-achieve-epic-success-at-alaska-summit---witkoff-1122638466.html

alaska

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us president donald trump is promoting a real solution to the ukrainian conflict, kirill dmitriev, ceo of the russian direct investment fund and a special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation, said.