Two Right-Wing Candidates Advance to Bolivian Presidential Runoff
Bolivia has "turned right", with two right-wing opposition candidates, Rodrigo Paz and Jorge Quiroga, advancing to the second round of presidential elections, according to data from the Supreme Electoral Court after over 90% of the votes have been counted.
At a press conference, members of the court said that, after 91% of the votes have been counted, Rodrigo Paz has 32.08% and Jorge Quiroga 26.94%. The head of the court, Oscar Hassenteufel, said that the final data would be counted in the coming hours. To win in the first round, a candidate needed to gain more than 50% of the votes or 40% with a 10% lead over the next candidate. Otherwise, a runoff will be held, it is scheduled for October 19.
