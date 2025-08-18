International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/two-right-wing-candidates-advance-to-bolivian-presidential-runoff-1122639717.html
Two Right-Wing Candidates Advance to Bolivian Presidential Runoff
Two Right-Wing Candidates Advance to Bolivian Presidential Runoff
Sputnik International
Bolivia has "turned right", with two right-wing opposition candidates, Rodrigo Paz and Jorge Quiroga, advancing to the second round of presidential elections, according to data from the Supreme Electoral Court after over 90% of the votes have been counted.
2025-08-18T04:42+0000
2025-08-18T04:42+0000
americas
bolivia
presidential election
presidential race
presidential candidate
presidential campaign
presidential elections
presidential runoff
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/12/1122639807_0:26:2905:1660_1920x0_80_0_0_96a737e30e016258261e85b3baedf927.jpg
At a press conference, members of the court said that, after 91% of the votes have been counted, Rodrigo Paz has 32.08% and Jorge Quiroga 26.94%. The head of the court, Oscar Hassenteufel, said that the final data would be counted in the coming hours. To win in the first round, a candidate needed to gain more than 50% of the votes or 40% with a 10% lead over the next candidate. Otherwise, a runoff will be held, it is scheduled for October 19.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241025/bolivia-joining-brics-as-partner-nation--bolivian-president-1120673325.html
americas
bolivia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/12/1122639807_101:0:2692:1943_1920x0_80_0_0_44fdc1f1bac23d9ecda0e5878c29cfd0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
rodrigo paz, bolivian elections, presidential election, bolivian election, run-off, presidential run-off, jorge quiroga
rodrigo paz, bolivian elections, presidential election, bolivian election, run-off, presidential run-off, jorge quiroga

Two Right-Wing Candidates Advance to Bolivian Presidential Runoff

04:42 GMT 18.08.2025
© AP PhotoThis combination photo shows presidential candidates Rodrigo Paz, left and Bolivia's former President Jorge Quiroga, right
This combination photo shows presidential candidates Rodrigo Paz, left and Bolivia's former President Jorge Quiroga, right - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2025
© AP Photo
Subscribe
LA PAZ (Sputnik) - Bolivia has "turned right", with two right-wing opposition candidates, Rodrigo Paz and Jorge Quiroga, advancing to the second round of presidential elections, according to data from the Supreme Electoral Court after over 90% of the votes have been counted.
At a press conference, members of the court said that, after 91% of the votes have been counted, Rodrigo Paz has 32.08% and Jorge Quiroga 26.94%.
The head of the court, Oscar Hassenteufel, said that the final data would be counted in the coming hours.
To win in the first round, a candidate needed to gain more than 50% of the votes or 40% with a 10% lead over the next candidate. Otherwise, a runoff will be held, it is scheduled for October 19.
Vladimir Putin welcomes Bolivian President Luis Arce - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2024
World
Bolivia Joining BRICS as Partner Nation – Bolivian President
25 October 2024, 06:09 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала