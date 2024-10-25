https://sputnikglobe.com/20241025/bolivia-joining-brics-as-partner-nation--bolivian-president-1120673325.html

Bolivia Joining BRICS as Partner Nation – Bolivian President

Bolivia Joining BRICS as Partner Nation – Bolivian President

BRICS member states have approved Bolivia’s admission to the organization as a partner nation, Bolivian President Luis Arce said on Friday.

The Bolivian president added that this step represented the most significant achievement of Bolivian foreign policy, with the results being multidimensional.Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that BRICS member states had agreed on a list of partner states during the summit in Russia’s Kazan. The BRICS Summit was held in Kazan from October 22-24. The event focused on strengthening multilateralism, integrating new members of the bloc and addressing regional challenges. On Wednesday, the leaders of the BRICS member states issued a joint declaration. BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association. In addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, according to the website of the Russian 2024 BRICS Chairmanship. Saudi Arabia has not reportedly formalized its participation but has been taking part in BRICS meetings.

