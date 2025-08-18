https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/ukraine-attack-on-russian-peaceful-nuclear-facilities-pose-risks-to-radiation-safety-1122641095.html

A terrorist attack case involving an encroachment on nuclear energy facilities was opened after the Ukrainian armed forces attempted to attack the Smolensk NPP, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik.

On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that anti-drone systems have intercepted an attempted drone attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on the Smolensk nuclear power plant (NPP) in Russia's Smolensk Region.The investigation is establishing the Ukrainian military involved in the attack, the spokeswoman added.A terrorist attack case committed by a group of individuals, which caused serious consequences, was also initiated after two days of attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces on the Astrakhan, Voronezh and Nizhny Novgorod regions.Kiev's attacks on or near Russian peaceful nuclear facilities pose extreme danger and risks to nuclear and radiation safety, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Monday. The Ukrainian drone that was intercepted over the Smolensk NPP detonated when falling, and as a result the windows in the building of the third power unit have been damaged, Rosatom said, adding that there were no casualties. Rosatom said that it strongly condemns these irresponsible actions of the Ukrainian military and considers them absolutely unacceptable.

