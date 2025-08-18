International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Attack on Russian Peaceful Nuclear Facilities Pose Risks to Radiation Safety
Ukraine Attack on Russian Peaceful Nuclear Facilities Pose Risks to Radiation Safety
A terrorist attack case involving an encroachment on nuclear energy facilities was opened after the Ukrainian armed forces attempted to attack the Smolensk NPP, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik.
On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that anti-drone systems have intercepted an attempted drone attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on the Smolensk nuclear power plant (NPP) in Russia's Smolensk Region.The investigation is establishing the Ukrainian military involved in the attack, the spokeswoman added.A terrorist attack case committed by a group of individuals, which caused serious consequences, was also initiated after two days of attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces on the Astrakhan, Voronezh and Nizhny Novgorod regions.Kiev's attacks on or near Russian peaceful nuclear facilities pose extreme danger and risks to nuclear and radiation safety, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Monday. The Ukrainian drone that was intercepted over the Smolensk NPP detonated when falling, and as a result the windows in the building of the third power unit have been damaged, Rosatom said, adding that there were no casualties. Rosatom said that it strongly condemns these irresponsible actions of the Ukrainian military and considers them absolutely unacceptable.
08:57 GMT 18.08.2025
A terrorist attack case involving an encroachment on nuclear energy facilities was opened after the Ukrainian armed forces attempted to attack the Smolensk NPP, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik.
On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that anti-drone systems have intercepted an attempted drone attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on the Smolensk nuclear power plant (NPP) in Russia's Smolensk Region.
"A criminal case has been opened on a terrorist act involving an encroachment on atomic energy facilities (paragraph 'a' of part 3 of Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code) in connection with an attempted attack by armed formations of Ukraine on a nuclear power facility in the city of Desnogorsk, Smolensk Region, on August 17," Petrenko said.
The investigation is establishing the Ukrainian military involved in the attack, the spokeswoman added.
A terrorist attack case committed by a group of individuals, which caused serious consequences, was also initiated after two days of attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces on the Astrakhan, Voronezh and Nizhny Novgorod regions.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia’s FSB Foils Ukraine's Terrorist Attack On Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant
Kiev's attacks on or near Russian peaceful nuclear facilities pose extreme danger and risks to nuclear and radiation safety, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Monday.
"The irresponsible attacks by the Ukrainian side on or near peaceful nuclear facilities in Russia pose an extreme danger and pose risks to nuclear and radiation safety," Rosatom said.
The Ukrainian drone that was intercepted over the Smolensk NPP detonated when falling, and as a result the windows in the building of the third power unit have been damaged, Rosatom said, adding that there were no casualties.
"The incident did not affect the operation of the plant — all three power units are currently in operation at the Smolensk NPP... The radiation level at the industrial site of the Smolensk NPP and the surrounding area has not changed and corresponds to natural values," the statement said.
Rosatom said that it strongly condemns these irresponsible actions of the Ukrainian military and considers them absolutely unacceptable.
