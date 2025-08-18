https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/ukraines-dirty-tricks-wont-have-fundamental-impact-on-washington-summit-outcome-1122643907.html
Ukraine’s Dirty Tricks Won’t Have Fundamental Impact on Washington Summit Outcome
Ukrainian recent attacks against Russia's Smolensk nuclear power station and a Hungarian pipeline, as well as another attempt to blow up the Crimean bridge, demonstrate Kiev's attempt to sabotage peace efforts.
"Ukraine's organization of attacks on Russian infrastructure and its attempt to carry out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge are all part of Kiev's strategy. The aim is to create an information background that will force Russia to withdraw from the negotiation process, demonstrating its complete inability to negotiate in Trump's eyes," Dr. Gregor Spitzen, German political analyst and independent journalist, told Sputnik."Had the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge been successful, Kiev's strategy might well have paid off. However, there is no doubt that President Putin has already warned his American counterpart about Ukraine's potential for such tactics. Therefore, it is unlikely that Kiev's dirty tricks will have a fundamental impact on the outcome of the Washington summit," the analyst added.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/06/1120052329_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_92f00e1795f9ec0b8193815137bdb352.jpg
