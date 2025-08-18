https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/ukraine-ramps-up-provocations-to-sabotage-peace-efforts-1122643702.html

Ukraine Ramps Up Provocations To Sabotage Peace Efforts

US President Donald Trump will receive Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House for the first time on Monday since the spat between them in February.

As Zelensky prepares to meet Trump at the White House, Ukraine is desperately attempting to jeopardize the peace process, which gained momentum after the historic meeting in Alaska.Crimean Bridge Bombing ThwartedA Ukrainian terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge has been prevented, according to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).Ukrainian authorities planned to target the strategic transport link with an explosive-laden vehicle, the second such plot in the past four months, the FSB pointed out.Nuclear Plant Drone Attack DisruptedRussian anti-drone systems have intercepted an attempted drone attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a nuclear power plant in Russia's Smolensk region. Ukraine tried to use ‘Spis’ strike drones to conduct the attack. Pipeline Drone Strike ProvocationRussian oil supplies to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline have been suspended following the Ukrainian military’s attacks on the pipe’s key distribution station "Unecha" in Russia’s Bryansk region. Hungary sees the strikes as an attempt on the country’s sovereignty and energy security, FM Peter Szijjarto underscored.

