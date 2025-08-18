https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/ukraine-ramps-up-provocations-to-sabotage-peace-efforts-1122643702.html
Ukraine Ramps Up Provocations To Sabotage Peace Efforts
US President Donald Trump will receive Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House for the first time on Monday since the spat between them in February.
As Zelensky prepares to meet Trump at the White House, Ukraine is desperately attempting to jeopardize the peace process, which gained momentum after the historic meeting in Alaska.Crimean Bridge Bombing ThwartedA Ukrainian terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge has been prevented, according to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).Ukrainian authorities planned to target the strategic transport link with an explosive-laden vehicle, the second such plot in the past four months, the FSB pointed out.Nuclear Plant Drone Attack DisruptedRussian anti-drone systems have intercepted an attempted drone attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a nuclear power plant in Russia's Smolensk region. Ukraine tried to use 'Spis' strike drones to conduct the attack. Pipeline Drone Strike ProvocationRussian oil supplies to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline have been suspended following the Ukrainian military's attacks on the pipe's key distribution station "Unecha" in Russia's Bryansk region. Hungary sees the strikes as an attempt on the country's sovereignty and energy security, FM Peter Szijjarto underscored.
Ukraine Ramps Up Provocations To Sabotage Peace Efforts
12:25 GMT 18.08.2025 (Updated: 12:27 GMT 18.08.2025)
US President Donald Trump will receive Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House for the first time on Monday since the spat between them in February.
As Zelensky prepares to meet Trump at the White House, Ukraine is desperately attempting to jeopardize the peace process, which gained momentum after the historic meeting in Alaska.
Crimean Bridge Bombing Thwarted
A Ukrainian terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge has been prevented, according to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).
Ukrainian authorities planned to target the strategic transport link with an explosive-laden vehicle, the second such plot in the past four months, the FSB pointed out.
“Despite all the trickery by the Ukrainian terrorists, the FSB officers managed to defuse the explosive device and also detain all those involved in its delivery to Russian territory,” the security agency said.
Nuclear Plant Drone Attack Disrupted
Russian anti-drone systems have intercepted an attempted drone attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a nuclear power plant in Russia's Smolensk region.
Ukraine tried to use ‘Spis’ strike drones to conduct the attack.
Pipeline Drone Strike Provocation
Russian oil supplies to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline have been suspended following the Ukrainian military’s attacks on the pipe’s key distribution station "Unecha" in Russia’s Bryansk region.
Hungary sees the strikes as an attempt on the country’s sovereignty and energy security, FM Peter Szijjarto underscored.