Watch Russia’s Kamikaze Drones Wipe Out Ukrainian Special Forces

The Geran-2 drones are capable of destroying the enemy’s infrastructure, military vehicles, artillery positions, and radar systems effectively.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has released a video of the Geran-2 drones taking out a vehicle carrying Ukrainian special forces stationed in the Chernigov region’s village of Zhdanovo.The footage shows the moments of impact and subsequent powerful blast ripping through the vehicle.

