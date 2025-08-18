https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/watch-russias-kamikaze-drones-wipe-out-ukrainian-special-forces-1122640636.html
Watch Russia’s Kamikaze Drones Wipe Out Ukrainian Special Forces
The Geran-2 drones are capable of destroying the enemy’s infrastructure, military vehicles, artillery positions, and radar systems effectively.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has released a video of the Geran-2 drones taking out a vehicle carrying Ukrainian special forces stationed in the Chernigov region’s village of Zhdanovo.The footage shows the moments of impact and subsequent powerful blast ripping through the vehicle.
The footage shows the moments of impact and subsequent powerful blast ripping through the vehicle.