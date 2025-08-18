International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russia’s Kamikaze Drones Wipe Out Ukrainian Special Forces
Watch Russia's Kamikaze Drones Wipe Out Ukrainian Special Forces
The Geran-2 drones are capable of destroying the enemy’s infrastructure, military vehicles, artillery positions, and radar systems effectively.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has released a video of the Geran-2 drones taking out a vehicle carrying Ukrainian special forces stationed in the Chernigov region’s village of Zhdanovo.The footage shows the moments of impact and subsequent powerful blast ripping through the vehicle.
russia's geran-2 drones, enemy's infrastructure, vehicle carrying ukrainian special forces, powerful blast , russian defense ministry video
russia's geran-2 drones, enemy's infrastructure, vehicle carrying ukrainian special forces, powerful blast , russian defense ministry video

Watch Russia’s Kamikaze Drones Wipe Out Ukrainian Special Forces

08:54 GMT 18.08.2025
The Geran-2 drones are capable of destroying the enemy’s infrastructure, military vehicles, artillery positions, and radar systems effectively.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has released a video of the Geran-2 drones taking out a vehicle carrying Ukrainian special forces stationed in the Chernigov region’s village of Zhdanovo.
The footage shows the moments of impact and subsequent powerful blast ripping through the vehicle.
