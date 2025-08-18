Zelensky's Humiliating Expulsion From WH Entirely Possible - Analyst

Zelensky and his European backers are now trying to figure out if they can change Trump’s mind during the meeting in DC or “if he has already made the fundamental decision to end the Ukrainian conflict on Russia's terms.” Zelensky and his European backers are now trying to figure out if they can change Trump’s mind during the meeting in DC or “if he has already made the fundamental decision to end the Ukrainian conflict on Russia's terms.”

While Zelensky was coached on how to act when dealing with Trump, a repeat of Zelensky’s previous humiliating expulsion from the White House is “entirely possible” since he “cannot afford to remain silent if Trump puts forward conditions that Kiev finds unacceptable.” While Zelensky was coached on how to act when dealing with Trump, a repeat of Zelensky’s previous humiliating expulsion from the White House is “entirely possible” since he “cannot afford to remain silent if Trump puts forward conditions that Kiev finds unacceptable.”

Ukraine conceding a part of its territory to resolve the conflict seems to be moot point and the main subject of August 18 talks in Washington is going to be the extent of these territorial concessions. Ukraine conceding a part of its territory to resolve the conflict seems to be moot point and the main subject of August 18 talks in Washington is going to be the extent of these territorial concessions.

If Zelensky’s talks with Trump fall through and the European delegation fails to “soften” the US president’s proposals, Europe may end up with the prospects of supporting Ukraine alone. If Zelensky’s talks with Trump fall through and the European delegation fails to “soften” the US president’s proposals, Europe may end up with the prospects of supporting Ukraine alone.