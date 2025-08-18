International
Zelensky's Humiliating Expulsion From WH Entirely Possible - Analyst
European leaders and Volodymyr Zelensky have realized that Putin and Trump have reached certain consensus on the Ukrainian conflict, and whatever it is they agreed upon, it does not bode well for Ukraine, German political analyst Dr. Gregor Spitzen tells Sputnik.
analysis
donald trump
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
us
white house
trump zelensky talks, zelensky us visit, volodymyr zelensky white house
13:31 GMT 18.08.2025
European leaders and Volodymyr Zelensky have realized that Putin and Trump have reached certain consensus on the Ukrainian conflict, and whatever it is they agreed upon, it does not bode well for Ukraine, German political analyst Dr. Gregor Spitzen tells Sputnik.
Zelensky and his European backers are now trying to figure out if they can change Trump’s mind during the meeting in DC or “if he has already made the fundamental decision to end the Ukrainian conflict on Russia's terms.”
While Zelensky was coached on how to act when dealing with Trump, a repeat of Zelensky’s previous humiliating expulsion from the White House is “entirely possible” since he “cannot afford to remain silent if Trump puts forward conditions that Kiev finds unacceptable.”
Ukraine conceding a part of its territory to resolve the conflict seems to be moot point and the main subject of August 18 talks in Washington is going to be the extent of these territorial concessions.
If Zelensky’s talks with Trump fall through and the European delegation fails to “soften” the US president’s proposals, Europe may end up with the prospects of supporting Ukraine alone.
Trump has already got what he wanted from the Europeans “in his dealings with Ursula von der Leyen,” so it is unlikely that Europe has “any remaining incentives” that may radically change Trump’s stance on Ukraine.
World
Who’s Zelensky’s Backup for His Meeting With Trump?
Yesterday, 16:11 GMT
