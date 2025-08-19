International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Fuel Refinery - MoD
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Fuel Refinery - MoD
Russian troops used high-precision weapons and drones to strike a fuel refinery that supplied Ukrainian militants overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said... 19.08.2025, Sputnik International
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Fuel Refinery - MoD

12:10 GMT 19.08.2025
A Buk-M2 surface-to-air missile system
A Buk-M2 surface-to-air missile system - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2025
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
Russian troops used high-precision weapons and drones to strike a fuel refinery that supplied Ukrainian militants overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
The Russian Armed Forces hit warehouses storing missile and artillery weapons, ammunition, as well as a long-range drone assembly workshop.
Heavy Ukrainian losses: over 1,370 soldiers, three aerial bombs, one HIMARS rocket, and 117 drones.
Over 230 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in clashes with Russia's Eastern Group of Forces in the past day.
More than 410 soldiers were lost in battles with the Russian Central Group of Forces.
Ukraine's Southern Group of Forces also suffered over 235 fatalities in a day of intense fighting.
On the Western Front, over 240 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated in clashes with Russian forces.
