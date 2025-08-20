https://sputnikglobe.com/20250820/eu-leaders-try-to-hinder-russiaus-dialogue--putins-special-economic-envoy--1122653696.html
EU Leaders Try to Hinder Russia–US Dialogue – Putin’s Special Economic Envoy
Kirill Dmitriev quoted US media as saying that that Europe believes that the peace talks on Ukraine are allegedly doomed to collapse.
Dmitriev added that European leaders do so “hiding behind statements about 'distrust' toward Russia.”The official earlier quoted US President Donald Trump as praising his good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Trump, the US would be in danger without mutual understanding with Putin.
“European leaders are doing everything they can to obstruct the Ukraine peace talks and the restoration of Russia–US relations," Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and special presidential representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, wrote on Telegram.
Dmitriev added that European leaders do so “hiding behind statements about 'distrust' toward Russia.”
The official earlier quoted US President Donald Trump as praising his good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Trump, the US would be in danger without mutual understanding with Putin.