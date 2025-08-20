https://sputnikglobe.com/20250820/eu-leaders-try-to-hinder-russiaus-dialogue--putins-special-economic-envoy--1122653696.html

EU Leaders Try to Hinder Russia–US Dialogue – Putin’s Special Economic Envoy

EU Leaders Try to Hinder Russia–US Dialogue – Putin’s Special Economic Envoy

Sputnik International

Kirill Dmitriev quoted US media as saying that that Europe believes that the peace talks on Ukraine are allegedly doomed to collapse.

2025-08-20T11:24+0000

2025-08-20T11:24+0000

2025-08-20T11:24+0000

russia

us

world

vladimir putin

donald trump

ukraine

talks

leaders

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122628373_0:91:2316:1394_1920x0_80_0_0_1e2a99658d6ea31591576c5bf9c83963.jpg

Dmitriev added that European leaders do so “hiding behind statements about 'distrust' toward Russia.”The official earlier quoted US President Donald Trump as praising his good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Trump, the US would be in danger without mutual understanding with Putin.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250819/trumps-ukraine-peace-push-big-win-for-putin-1122651423.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia–us dialogue, european leaders, european leaders' push to hinder russia–us dialogue, donald trump's good relationship with vladimir putin