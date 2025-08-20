International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250820/eu-leaders-try-to-hinder-russiaus-dialogue--putins-special-economic-envoy--1122653696.html
EU Leaders Try to Hinder Russia–US Dialogue – Putin’s Special Economic Envoy
EU Leaders Try to Hinder Russia–US Dialogue – Putin’s Special Economic Envoy
Sputnik International
Kirill Dmitriev quoted US media as saying that that Europe believes that the peace talks on Ukraine are allegedly doomed to collapse.
2025-08-20T11:24+0000
2025-08-20T11:24+0000
russia
us
world
vladimir putin
donald trump
ukraine
talks
leaders
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122628373_0:91:2316:1394_1920x0_80_0_0_1e2a99658d6ea31591576c5bf9c83963.jpg
Dmitriev added that European leaders do so “hiding behind statements about 'distrust' toward Russia.”The official earlier quoted US President Donald Trump as praising his good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Trump, the US would be in danger without mutual understanding with Putin.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250819/trumps-ukraine-peace-push-big-win-for-putin-1122651423.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122628373_170:0:2147:1483_1920x0_80_0_0_ffe6c4c72ebd0f06abc0bd78d998a299.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia–us dialogue, european leaders, european leaders' push to hinder russia–us dialogue, donald trump's good relationship with vladimir putin
russia–us dialogue, european leaders, european leaders' push to hinder russia–us dialogue, donald trump's good relationship with vladimir putin

EU Leaders Try to Hinder Russia–US Dialogue – Putin’s Special Economic Envoy

11:24 GMT 20.08.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankUS President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac after they arrived to attend a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, the United States. August 15, 2025.
US President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac after they arrived to attend a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, the United States. August 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Kirill Dmitriev quoted US media as saying that that Europe believes that the peace talks on Ukraine are allegedly doomed to collapse.

“European leaders are doing everything they can to obstruct the Ukraine peace talks and the restoration of Russia–US relations," Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and special presidential representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, wrote on Telegram.

Dmitriev added that European leaders do so “hiding behind statements about 'distrust' toward Russia.”
The official earlier quoted US President Donald Trump as praising his good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Trump, the US would be in danger without mutual understanding with Putin.
US President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2025
Analysis
Trump's Ukraine Peace Push: Big Win for Putin?
Yesterday, 14:16 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала