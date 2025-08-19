https://sputnikglobe.com/20250819/trumps-ukraine-peace-push-big-win-for-putin-1122651423.html
Trump's Ukraine Peace Push: Big Win for Putin?
Trump's Ukraine Peace Push: Big Win for Putin?
Sputnik International
Trump’s readiness to work on a full-blown peace agreement on Ukraine “would be a significant concession to Putin,” Swiss political analyst Ralph Bosshard tells Sputnik.
2025-08-19T14:16+0000
2025-08-19T14:16+0000
2025-08-19T14:16+0000
analysis
russia
us
ukraine
peace
ceasefire
agreement
concessions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/13/1122650870_0:0:2848:1601_1920x0_80_0_0_dbfe74d7bb971137e2dc0c2f476daf91.jpg
Putin doesn't want a ceasefire as another pause in the conflict, nor a new Minsk Agreement that will be immediately "torpedoed", but rather a settlement of the underlying problems, Bosshard stressed.According to the analyst, Volodymyr Zelensky should be aware that he will have to leave Ukraine if presidential elections take place.The Trump-Putin phone call during the US president’s meeting with Zelensky and European leaders clearly shows how Trump sees his role: he is the mediator between Russia and the Europeans, including Ukraine, and not their ally, Bosshard emphasizes.The analyst added that Trump's method of direct talks with heads of state and government stands in stark contrast to the previous strategy of isolating Russia. This strategy has never worked. Now, European leaders had “to make the pilgrimage to Washington to hear exactly that”.In the current situation, Trump and Putin are “the winners, while Rutte makes a small gain as he can now position NATO as the provider of security guarantees, thus justifying its existence despite the defeat it has de facto suffered," Bosshard concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/game-over-for-ukraine-trump--putin-agree-no-fake-truces-1122648016.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/statements-by-uk-leadership-on-ukraine-after-alaska-summit-aim-to-undermine-russia-us-peace-efforts-1122646301.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/13/1122650870_106:0:2637:1898_1920x0_80_0_0_b510bf0fd25566f49e93d6f89c68d991.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
trump's ukraine peace push, puitn-trump summit in alaska, security guarantees for ukraine, european leaders
trump's ukraine peace push, puitn-trump summit in alaska, security guarantees for ukraine, european leaders
Trump's Ukraine Peace Push: Big Win for Putin?
Donald Trump’s readiness to work on a full-blown peace agreement on Ukraine “would be a significant сoncession" to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Swiss political analyst Ralph Bosshard told Sputnik.
Putin doesn't want a ceasefire as another pause in the conflict, nor a new Minsk Agreement that will be immediately "torpedoed", but rather a settlement of the underlying problems, Bosshard stressed.
“Ukraine's NATO membership is apparently OFF the the table, which fulfills a key Russian demand," he pointed out.
According to the analyst, Volodymyr Zelensky should be aware that he will have to leave Ukraine if presidential elections take place.
“He is in a weak position because he is losing territory every day. If he doesn't hurry, the question of [Ukraine’s] withdrawal from northwestern Donetsk region will become academic, because then the contact line could be identical to the administrative border.”
The Trump-Putin phone call during the US president’s meeting with Zelensky and European leaders clearly shows how Trump sees his role: he is the mediator between Russia and the Europeans, including Ukraine, and not their ally, Bosshard emphasizes.
“Trump is also telling the Europeans that they are incapable of resolving their own conflicts. This is a message to [EU Commission President Ursula] von der Leyen and [NATO chief Mark] Rutte.”
The analyst added that Trump's method of direct talks with heads of state and government stands in stark contrast to the previous strategy of isolating Russia. This strategy has never worked. Now, European leaders had “to make the pilgrimage to Washington to hear exactly that”.
In the current situation, Trump and Putin are “the winners, while Rutte makes a small gain as he can now position NATO as the provider of security guarantees, thus justifying its existence despite the defeat it has de facto suffered," Bosshard concluded.