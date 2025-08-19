https://sputnikglobe.com/20250819/trumps-ukraine-peace-push-big-win-for-putin-1122651423.html

Trump's Ukraine Peace Push: Big Win for Putin?

Trump's Ukraine Peace Push: Big Win for Putin?

Sputnik International

Trump’s readiness to work on a full-blown peace agreement on Ukraine “would be a significant concession to Putin,” Swiss political analyst Ralph Bosshard tells Sputnik.

2025-08-19T14:16+0000

2025-08-19T14:16+0000

2025-08-19T14:16+0000

analysis

russia

us

ukraine

peace

ceasefire

agreement

concessions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/13/1122650870_0:0:2848:1601_1920x0_80_0_0_dbfe74d7bb971137e2dc0c2f476daf91.jpg

Putin doesn't want a ceasefire as another pause in the conflict, nor a new Minsk Agreement that will be immediately "torpedoed", but rather a settlement of the underlying problems, Bosshard stressed.According to the analyst, Volodymyr Zelensky should be aware that he will have to leave Ukraine if presidential elections take place.The Trump-Putin phone call during the US president’s meeting with Zelensky and European leaders clearly shows how Trump sees his role: he is the mediator between Russia and the Europeans, including Ukraine, and not their ally, Bosshard emphasizes.The analyst added that Trump's method of direct talks with heads of state and government stands in stark contrast to the previous strategy of isolating Russia. This strategy has never worked. Now, European leaders had “to make the pilgrimage to Washington to hear exactly that”.In the current situation, Trump and Putin are “the winners, while Rutte makes a small gain as he can now position NATO as the provider of security guarantees, thus justifying its existence despite the defeat it has de facto suffered," Bosshard concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/game-over-for-ukraine-trump--putin-agree-no-fake-truces-1122648016.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/statements-by-uk-leadership-on-ukraine-after-alaska-summit-aim-to-undermine-russia-us-peace-efforts-1122646301.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump's ukraine peace push, puitn-trump summit in alaska, security guarantees for ukraine, european leaders