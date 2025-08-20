https://sputnikglobe.com/20250820/israeli-defense-minister-approves-operation-to-capture-gaza-city---reports-1122652860.html

Israeli Defense Minister Approves Operation to Capture Gaza City - Reports

The plans for the operation were earlier presented to Katz by the Israel Defense Forces' Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has approved an operation to capture Gaza City, and reservists are expected to be mobilized, the Kan state television and radio company reported on Wednesday.Some 60,000 reservist call-up orders are being issued by the IDF for the offensive, according to Israeli media.Netanyahu's office said in a statement on August 8 that the Jewish state’s Security Cabinet approved a plan to take over Gaza City and eventually implement "Israeli security control" of the entire Gaza Strip.

