International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250820/lavrov-russia-demands-equal-role-in-ukraine-security-guarantees-1122653920.html
Lavrov: Russia Demands Equal Role in Ukraine Security Guarantees
Lavrov: Russia Demands Equal Role in Ukraine Security Guarantees
Sputnik International
Russia has reiterated that any security guarantees for Ukraine must be negotiated on an equal basis with the participation of major powers, including China... 20.08.2025, Sputnik International
2025-08-20T11:18+0000
2025-08-20T11:18+0000
russia
sergey lavrov
russia
ukraine
china
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1e/1122366123_0:0:3248:1827_1920x0_80_0_0_b09981d889df002936dabe938d27d92b.jpg
Key statements by the Russian foreign minister:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250819/alaska-summit-made-clear-us-wants-long-term-resolution-on-ukraine-russian-fm-1122649496.html
russia
ukraine
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1e/1122366123_113:0:2844:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6389af9964daf6a2fa292258bf47f5e9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
sergey lavrov, russia, ukraine, china
sergey lavrov, russia, ukraine, china

Lavrov: Russia Demands Equal Role in Ukraine Security Guarantees

11:18 GMT 20.08.2025
© Sputnik / Igor Yegorov / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2025
© Sputnik / Igor Yegorov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russia has reiterated that any security guarantees for Ukraine must be negotiated on an equal basis with the participation of major powers, including China, the United States, the United Kingdom, and France, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Key statements by the Russian foreign minister:

Russia sees growing US recognition of the need to address root causes of the crisis.
Russia insists that European collective guarantees for Ukraine must be truly reliable.
Focus should remain on developments from the 2022 Istanbul negotiations on Ukraine’s security.
Moscow will also provide guarantees for Ukraine.
o security framework without Russia — such talks lead nowhere.
US President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac after they arrived to attend a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, the United States. August 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2025
World
Alaska Summit Made Clear US Wants Long-Term Resolution on Ukraine: Russian FM
Yesterday, 09:22 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала