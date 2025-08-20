https://sputnikglobe.com/20250820/lavrov-russia-demands-equal-role-in-ukraine-security-guarantees-1122653920.html
Lavrov: Russia Demands Equal Role in Ukraine Security Guarantees
Russia has reiterated that any security guarantees for Ukraine must be negotiated on an equal basis with the participation of major powers, including China...
Key statements by the Russian foreign minister:
Russia has reiterated that any security guarantees for Ukraine must be negotiated on an equal basis with the participation of major powers, including China, the United States, the United Kingdom, and France, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
Key statements by the Russian foreign minister:
Russia sees growing US recognition of the need to address root causes of the crisis.
Russia insists that European collective guarantees for Ukraine must be truly reliable.
Focus should remain on developments from the 2022 Istanbul negotiations on Ukraine’s security.
Moscow will also provide guarantees for Ukraine.
o security framework without Russia — such talks lead nowhere.