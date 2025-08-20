Russia has reiterated that any security guarantees for Ukraine must be negotiated on an equal basis with the participation of major powers, including China... 20.08.2025, Sputnik International

Lavrov: Russia Demands Equal Role in Ukraine Security Guarantees

© Sputnik / Igor Yegorov Go to the mediabank Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov © Sputnik / Igor Yegorov / Go to the mediabank

Russia has reiterated that any security guarantees for Ukraine must be negotiated on an equal basis with the participation of major powers, including China, the United States, the United Kingdom, and France, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.