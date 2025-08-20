https://sputnikglobe.com/20250820/russian-security-forces-eliminate-ukrainian-sabotage-group-in-bryansk-region-1122653279.html
Russian Security Forces Eliminate Ukrainian Sabotage Group in Bryansk Region
The FSB said that the saboteurs intended to commit terrorist attacks at transport infrastructure facilities in Russia.
The saboteurs reportedly intended to commit terrorist attacks at transport infrastructure facilities in Russia, the Federal Security Service (FSB) informed.
This ring of saboteurs consisted of career agents from the Special Operations Service, a unit run by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate, according to the FSB.
The control and training of the sabotage group was carried out with the participation of Western intelligence officers in Ukraine, as well as in Lithuania, Estonia and Norway, it continued.
Three suspects were eliminated and another three detained. The detained men are Roman Davydyuk, Alexander Godko and Alexander Zhuk, who provided the names of another 17 agents active in Russia.
The commander of the group confessed to being involved in detonating a railroad crossing in Russia’s Belgorod region in 2024. He also provided information about an attack to blow up a road bridge in Russia’s Bryansk region in May 2025.
On May 31, an overpass collapsed on a Moscow-bound passenger train near the city of Bryansk, leaving seven people dead. Russian train operator Moscow Railways said the locomotive and carriages were derailed due to an overhead car bridge collapsing onto them.
Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that the bridge was blown up while the train was moving. The Russian Investigative Committee designated the blast a terrorist attack.