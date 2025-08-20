https://sputnikglobe.com/20250820/russian-security-forces-eliminate-ukrainian-sabotage-group-in-bryansk-region-1122653279.html

Russian Security Forces Eliminate Ukrainian Sabotage Group in Bryansk Region

The FSB said that the saboteurs intended to commit terrorist attacks at transport infrastructure facilities in Russia.

This ring of saboteurs consisted of career agents from the Special Operations Service, a unit run by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate, according to the FSB.Three suspects were eliminated and another three detained. The detained men are Roman Davydyuk, Alexander Godko and Alexander Zhuk, who provided the names of another 17 agents active in Russia.On May 31, an overpass collapsed on a Moscow-bound passenger train near the city of Bryansk, leaving seven people dead. Russian train operator Moscow Railways said the locomotive and carriages were derailed due to an overhead car bridge collapsing onto them.Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that the bridge was blown up while the train was moving. The Russian Investigative Committee designated the blast a terrorist attack.

