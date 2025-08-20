International
Trump's Map of Ukraine 'Strong Slap in Zelensky's Face' – Zakharova
Trump’s Map of Ukraine ‘Strong Slap in Zelensky’s Face’ – Zakharova
A map of Ukraine that was on display at the White House during Trump's meeting with Zelensky and European leaders was supposed "to bring them to their senses," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
"This slap was probably meant to magically wake Zelensky up in some way. I think it will be very difficult for anyone to finally bring him to his senses," Zakharova stressed.The map of Ukraine, which was displayed during the Trump-Zelensky talks in the Oval Office, showed areas of Ukrainian territory that are currently controlled by Russian troops.
Trump’s Map of Ukraine ‘Strong Slap in Zelensky’s Face’ – Zakharova

07:12 GMT 20.08.2025
Volodymyr Zelensky listens during a meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington.
Volodymyr Zelensky listens during a meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2025
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree Nikhinson
A map of Ukraine that was on display at the White House during Trump’s meeting with Zelensky and European leaders was supposed “to bring them to their senses,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
“This slap was probably meant to magically wake Zelensky up in some way. I think it will be very difficult for anyone to finally bring him to his senses,” Zakharova stressed.
The map clearly showed Zelensky — and those who cover him or are covered by him — “just how much they've lost, in every sense," the Russian diplomat concluded.
The map of Ukraine, which was displayed during the Trump-Zelensky talks in the Oval Office, showed areas of Ukrainian territory that are currently controlled by Russian troops.
