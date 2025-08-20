https://sputnikglobe.com/20250820/trumps-map-of-ukraine-strong-slap-in-zelenskys-face--zakharova-1122652710.html

Trump’s Map of Ukraine ‘Strong Slap in Zelensky’s Face’ – Zakharova

A map of Ukraine that was on display at the White House during Trump’s meeting with Zelensky and European leaders was supposed “to bring them to their senses,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

“This slap was probably meant to magically wake Zelensky up in some way. I think it will be very difficult for anyone to finally bring him to his senses,” Zakharova stressed.The map of Ukraine, which was displayed during the Trump-Zelensky talks in the Oval Office, showed areas of Ukrainian territory that are currently controlled by Russian troops.

