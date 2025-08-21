https://sputnikglobe.com/20250821/hungary-ready-to-host-russia-us-ukraine-summit-guarantees-security-for-all-participants-1122657611.html

Hungary Ready to Host Russia-US-Ukraine Summit, Guarantees Security for All Participants

“If needed, we are here, and we will provide fair and safe conditions at any time. We would be happy to host such peace talks if we can help ensure the success... 21.08.2025, Sputnik International

Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in an interview with Fox News, did not rule out the possibility of a Russia-US-Ukraine summit being held in the Hungarian capital. According to sources, the White House is allegedly considering Budapest as the priority location for the trilateral meeting.According to Szijjarto, Budapest is a credible location because Hungary offered to host negotiations for both Russia and Ukraine right after the conflict began, and continued to extend the invitation.Szijjarto also called Hungary’s ability, under Prime Minister Viktor Orban, to maintain a respectful dialogue with both Russia and the US a huge and unique achievement, despite the "tremendous pressure" it has faced.

