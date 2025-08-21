https://sputnikglobe.com/20250821/russia-hands-over-3-children-young-man-with-disabilities-to-ukraine-1122658131.html

Russia Hands Over 3 Children, Young Man With Disabilities to Ukraine

Russia Hands Over 3 Children, Young Man With Disabilities to Ukraine

Sputnik International

As part of the family reunification process, Russia handed over four people, including three children, to Ukraine with the mediation of Qatar, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

2025-08-21T10:05+0000

2025-08-21T10:05+0000

2025-08-21T10:05+0000

world

ukraine

russia

qatar

mediation

reunification

children

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/15/1122657969_0:170:3039:1879_1920x0_80_0_0_78fea71ae7e302c6a72e8cbada3a7b51.jpg

The event took place at the Qatari Embassy in Moscow. The commissioner also assisted a young man with disabilities in moving to Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250605/ukraine-exploits-its-own-children-as-pr-pawns-for-the-west-1122209406.html

ukraine

russia

qatar

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

reunification process, russia handed over four people, including three children, mediation of qatar