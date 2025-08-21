https://sputnikglobe.com/20250821/russia-hands-over-3-children-young-man-with-disabilities-to-ukraine-1122658131.html
Russia Hands Over 3 Children, Young Man With Disabilities to Ukraine
Russia Hands Over 3 Children, Young Man With Disabilities to Ukraine
Sputnik International
As part of the family reunification process, Russia handed over four people, including three children, to Ukraine with the mediation of Qatar, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.
2025-08-21T10:05+0000
2025-08-21T10:05+0000
2025-08-21T10:05+0000
world
ukraine
russia
qatar
mediation
reunification
children
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/15/1122657969_0:170:3039:1879_1920x0_80_0_0_78fea71ae7e302c6a72e8cbada3a7b51.jpg
The event took place at the Qatari Embassy in Moscow. The commissioner also assisted a young man with disabilities in moving to Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250605/ukraine-exploits-its-own-children-as-pr-pawns-for-the-west-1122209406.html
ukraine
russia
qatar
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/15/1122657969_155:0:2886:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9aa2cbf8efee5b280a13e71d55cdb303.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
reunification process, russia handed over four people, including three children, mediation of qatar
reunification process, russia handed over four people, including three children, mediation of qatar
Russia Hands Over 3 Children, Young Man With Disabilities to Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As part of the family reunification process, Russia handed over four people, including three children, to Ukraine with the mediation of Qatar, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.
The event took place at the Qatari Embassy in Moscow.
"We continue to work on reuniting children with their relatives in Russia, Ukraine and third countries ... Three children will soon be reunited with their families in Ukraine, two boys, aged 8 and 15, and a six-year-old girl," Russian Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova told reporters.
The commissioner also assisted a young man with disabilities in moving to Ukraine.