Russia Hands Over 3 Children, Young Man With Disabilities to Ukraine
Sputnik International
As part of the family reunification process, Russia handed over four people, including three children, to Ukraine with the mediation of Qatar, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.
The event took place at the Qatari Embassy in Moscow. The commissioner also assisted a young man with disabilities in moving to Ukraine.
Russia Hands Over 3 Children, Young Man With Disabilities to Ukraine

10:05 GMT 21.08.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As part of the family reunification process, Russia handed over four people, including three children, to Ukraine with the mediation of Qatar, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.
The event took place at the Qatari Embassy in Moscow.
"We continue to work on reuniting children with their relatives in Russia, Ukraine and third countries ... Three children will soon be reunited with their families in Ukraine, two boys, aged 8 and 15, and a six-year-old girl," Russian Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova told reporters.
The commissioner also assisted a young man with disabilities in moving to Ukraine.
