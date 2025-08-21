https://sputnikglobe.com/20250821/ukrainian-suspect-in-nord-stream-sabotage-arrested-in-italy--german-prosecutors-1122658387.html
Ukrainian Suspect in Nord Stream Sabotage Arrested in Italy – German Prosecutors
Ukrainian citizen Sergei K., who is suspected of coordinating sabotage on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines in 2022 was detained in Italy, the German prosecutor's office said on Thursday.
The arrest was made on August 21, 2025, based on a European arrest warrant issued by Germany’s Federal Court. According to the prosecutor's office, Sergei K. is accused of complicity in organizing the explosions, unconstitutional sabotage, and destruction of infrastructure. He is believed to have been part of a group that placed explosive devices on the pipelines near Bornholm in September 2022. The operation involved using a sailing yacht rented with forged documents, which left Rostock before the explosive devices detonated on September 26, causing significant damage to the pipelines. Once extradited from Italy, Sergei K. will face a judge in Germany for further proceedings.The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022. Russia considers the explosions of the two pipelines an act of international terrorism. There are no official results of the investigation yet, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February 2023, alleging that the explosions had been organized by the United States with the support of Norway. Washington has denied any involvement in the incident.
