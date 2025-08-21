International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250821/ukrainian-suspect-in-nord-stream-sabotage-arrested-in-italy--german-prosecutors-1122658387.html
Ukrainian Suspect in Nord Stream Sabotage Arrested in Italy – German Prosecutors
Ukrainian Suspect in Nord Stream Sabotage Arrested in Italy – German Prosecutors
Sputnik International
Ukrainian citizen Sergei K., who is suspected of coordinating sabotage on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines in 2022 was detained in Italy, the German prosecutor's office said on Thursday.
2025-08-21T11:21+0000
2025-08-21T11:21+0000
world
italy
ukraine
nord stream 2
europe
russia
nord stream pipeline
nord stream 1
nord stream
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101347558_0:63:1200:738_1920x0_80_0_0_92adc02f32428ca312139dddc359fd1c.jpg
The arrest was made on August 21, 2025, based on a European arrest warrant issued by Germany’s Federal Court. According to the prosecutor's office, Sergei K. is accused of complicity in organizing the explosions, unconstitutional sabotage, and destruction of infrastructure. He is believed to have been part of a group that placed explosive devices on the pipelines near Bornholm in September 2022. The operation involved using a sailing yacht rented with forged documents, which left Rostock before the explosive devices detonated on September 26, causing significant damage to the pipelines. Once extradited from Italy, Sergei K. will face a judge in Germany for further proceedings.The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022. Russia considers the explosions of the two pipelines an act of international terrorism. There are no official results of the investigation yet, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February 2023, alleging that the explosions had been organized by the United States with the support of Norway. Washington has denied any involvement in the incident.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250525/saxon-pm-calls-for-reviving-nord-stream-to-resume-talks-with-russia-1122128297.html
italy
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101347558_68:0:1133:799_1920x0_80_0_0_e3aae1b0bfb764ad87ea89a8951ae9fe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
german prosecutors, nord stream 1 and nord stream 2 gas pipelines, coordinating sabotage
german prosecutors, nord stream 1 and nord stream 2 gas pipelines, coordinating sabotage

Ukrainian Suspect in Nord Stream Sabotage Arrested in Italy – German Prosecutors

11:21 GMT 21.08.2025
© Photo : Swedish Coast GuardGas leak location on Nord Stream 2
Gas leak location on Nord Stream 2 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2025
© Photo : Swedish Coast Guard
Subscribe
German prosecutors have announced the arrest of Ukrainian citizen Sergei K. in Italy, suspected of coordinating the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in 2022.
The arrest was made on August 21, 2025, based on a European arrest warrant issued by Germany’s Federal Court.
According to the prosecutor's office, Sergei K. is accused of complicity in organizing the explosions, unconstitutional sabotage, and destruction of infrastructure. He is believed to have been part of a group that placed explosive devices on the pipelines near Bornholm in September 2022.
The operation involved using a sailing yacht rented with forged documents, which left Rostock before the explosive devices detonated on September 26, causing significant damage to the pipelines. Once extradited from Italy, Sergei K. will face a judge in Germany for further proceedings.
Pipes of the gas storage plant Reckrod are pictured near Eiterfeld, central Germany, Thursday, July 14, 2022, after the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was shut down due to maintenance. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2025
World
Saxon PM Calls for Reviving Nord Stream to Resume Talks With Russia
25 May, 16:10 GMT
The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022. Russia considers the explosions of the two pipelines an act of international terrorism. There are no official results of the investigation yet, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February 2023, alleging that the explosions had been organized by the United States with the support of Norway. Washington has denied any involvement in the incident.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала