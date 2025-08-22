https://sputnikglobe.com/20250822/declassified-records-reveal-clintons-empty-nato-promises-1122660435.html

Declassified Records Reveal Clinton’s Empty NATO Promises

Declassified Records Reveal Clinton’s Empty NATO Promises

Sputnik International

In June 2000, during talks in the Kremlin, US President Bill Clinton assured Vladimir Putin that NATO’s eastward expansion “in no way threatens Russia,” according to documents released by the National Security Archive at George Washington University.

2025-08-22T07:15+0000

2025-08-22T07:15+0000

2025-08-22T07:16+0000

world

bill clinton

washington

vladimir putin

russia

nato

nato expansion

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107936/03/1079360305_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_5b54ee374e1e5bc0e1f593aefbee4d26.jpg

He even went as far as to say Washington was “serious about being ready to discuss NATO membership with Russia” in the future — a pledge that history has shown to be nothing more than words. Putin, in later interviews, recalled how the West ignored Russia’s openness to dialogue, choosing instead to break its promises and turn NATO into a direct security threat for Moscow.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250811/nato-intel-big-tech-and-cyber-war-on-russia-via-ukraine-1122595036.html

washington

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us president bill clinton, nato’s eastward expansion, vladimir putin