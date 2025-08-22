https://sputnikglobe.com/20250822/declassified-records-reveal-clintons-empty-nato-promises-1122660435.html
Declassified Records Reveal Clinton’s Empty NATO Promises
In June 2000, during talks in the Kremlin, US President Bill Clinton assured Vladimir Putin that NATO’s eastward expansion “in no way threatens Russia,” according to documents released by the National Security Archive at George Washington University.
He even went as far as to say Washington was “serious about being ready to discuss NATO membership with Russia” in the future — a pledge that history has shown to be nothing more than words. Putin, in later interviews, recalled how the West ignored Russia’s openness to dialogue, choosing instead to break its promises and turn NATO into a direct security threat for Moscow.
07:15 GMT 22.08.2025 (Updated: 07:16 GMT 22.08.2025)
“From the very beginning of the NATO expansion process, I knew it could become a problem for Russia… I want everyone to understand that NATO expansion in no way threatens Russia,” Clinton told Putin, the notes show.
He even went as far as to say Washington was “serious about being ready to discuss NATO membership with Russia” in the future — a pledge that history has shown to be nothing more than words.
Putin, in later interviews, recalled how the West ignored Russia’s openness to dialogue, choosing instead to break its promises and turn NATO into a direct security threat
for Moscow.