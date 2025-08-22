https://sputnikglobe.com/20250822/eu-us-trade-agreement-causes-damage-to-european-agriculture---association-of-eu-farmers-1122659392.html
EU-US Trade Agreement Causes Damage to European Agriculture - Association of EU Farmers
EU-US Trade Agreement Causes Damage to European Agriculture - Association of EU Farmers
The trade agreement between the European Union and the United States is causing serious damage to the EU agricultural sector, the largest union of European agricultural producers, Copa and Cogeca, said on Thursday.
"This deal grants improved market access for US agri-food products, while EU producers are left facing higher tariffs, now rising to 15%, on key export products. This one-sided outcome is not only unjustified - it is deeply damaging to a sector already under pressure from rising costs, regulatory constraints, and increasing global competition," the union said, calling the agreement with the US a "strategic error." The EU-US trade agreement did not include the promises of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on zero tariffs on a number of agricultural products, the statement said, adding that EU farmers were expecting at least a reduction in tariffs on wine and spirits from the deal, but it was not implemented.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The trade agreement between the European Union and the United States is causing serious damage to the EU agricultural sector, the largest union of European agricultural producers, Copa and Cogeca, said on Thursday.
"This deal grants improved market access for US agri-food products, while EU producers are left facing higher tariffs, now rising to 15%, on key export products. This one-sided outcome is not only unjustified - it is deeply damaging to a sector already under pressure from rising costs, regulatory constraints, and increasing global competition," the union said, calling the agreement with the US a "strategic error."
The EU-US trade agreement did not include the promises of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on zero tariffs on a number of agricultural products, the statement said, adding that EU farmers were expecting at least a reduction in tariffs on wine and spirits from the deal, but it was not implemented.