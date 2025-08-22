https://sputnikglobe.com/20250822/netanyahu-approves-military-plans-to-capture-gaza-city---prime-ministers-office-1122659262.html

Netanyahu Approves Military Plans to Capture Gaza City - Prime Minister's Office

Netanyahu Approves Military Plans to Capture Gaza City - Prime Minister's Office

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the military command's plans to establish control over Gaza City and finally defeat the Palestinian Hamas movement, Dmitri Gendelman, an adviser to the prime minister's office, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Gaza division today, where he approved the plans of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to establish control over the city of Gaza and finally defeat the Hamas terrorist organization. The head of government stressed Israel's determination to end the war on terms acceptable to the state and at the same time instructed to begin immediate negotiations on the release of all hostages," Gendelman said.

