Netanyahu Approves Military Plans to Capture Gaza City - Prime Minister's Office
Sputnik International
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the military command's plans to establish control over Gaza City and finally defeat the Palestinian Hamas movement, Dmitri Gendelman, an adviser to the prime minister's office, told Sputnik on Thursday.
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Gaza division today, where he approved the plans of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to establish control over the city of Gaza and finally defeat the Hamas terrorist organization. The head of government stressed Israel's determination to end the war on terms acceptable to the state and at the same time instructed to begin immediate negotiations on the release of all hostages," Gendelman said.
Netanyahu Approves Military Plans to Capture Gaza City - Prime Minister's Office

02:53 GMT 22.08.2025
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday, July 30, 2023
© AP Photo / Abir Sultan
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the military command's plans to establish control over Gaza City and finally defeat the Palestinian Hamas movement, Dmitri Gendelman, an adviser to the prime minister's office, told Sputnik on Thursday.
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Gaza division today, where he approved the plans of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to establish control over the city of Gaza and finally defeat the Hamas terrorist organization. The head of government stressed Israel's determination to end the war on terms acceptable to the state and at the same time instructed to begin immediate negotiations on the release of all hostages," Gendelman said.
