Ukrainian Suspect Arrested in Italy Investigated for February Tanker Explosions – Reports

The Genoa Prosecutor's Office has requested information regarding a Ukrainian arrested on suspicion of the Nord Stream pipelines attack to determine his possible involvement in the February explosions on an oil tanker in the Italian port Savona, Italian newspaper La Stampa reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the German prosecutor's office said that Ukrainian citizen Sergei K., who is suspected of coordinating sabotage on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines in 2022 was detained in Italy. The prosecution is interested in the "similarities and suspicions" between the Nord Stream terrorist attack and the attack on the Malta-flagged oil tanker Seajewel in the port of Savona in February: a hole was formed in the ship's hull due to the explosion of two magnetic mines, one of which was later found on the seabed, the report said. According to Italian media, the attack targeted the so-called "shadow fleet" under foreign flags, which allegedly transports Russian-origin oil in violation of sanctions. On February 18, Italian media reported that two explosions occurred on board the Seajewel tanker in the port of Savona, producing a hole in the hull of the vessel with traces of external impact. The crew of the Malta-flagged ship reported the incident on February 15 during the unloading of oil. The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were hit by explosions in September 2022. Germany, Denmark and Sweden have not ruled out deliberate sabotage. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has opened an investigation into it as an act of international terrorism. Russia has repeatedly requested data on other countries' investigations into the explosions, but never received it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

