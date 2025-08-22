https://sputnikglobe.com/20250822/un-report-on-famine-in-gaza-fabricated---israeli-foreign-ministry-1122661238.html
Israeli Foreign Ministry rejected on Friday a UN report on famine in the Gaza Strip, calling it "fabricated" and tailored to the interests of the Palestinian movement Hamas.
"The IPC has just published a 'specially fabricated' report tailored to Hamas' fake campaign ... The entire IPC document is based on Hamas' lies, laundered through organizations with vested interests. There is no famine in Gaza," the ministry said in a statement. Since the start of the war, more than 100,000 trucks carrying humanitarian aid have entered the Gaza Strip, and in recent weeks, a massive influx of humanitarian aid has supplied Gaza with basic foodstuffs and led to a sharp drop in food prices in local markets, the ministry added. Earlier in the day, several UN agencies issued a joint statement, saying that a catastrophic level of famine in the Gaza Strip was confirmed by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis for the first time.
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Foreign Ministry rejected on Friday a UN report on famine in the Gaza Strip, calling it "fabricated" and tailored to the interests of the Palestinian movement Hamas.
"The IPC has just published a 'specially fabricated' report tailored to Hamas' fake campaign ... The entire IPC document is based on Hamas' lies, laundered through organizations with vested interests. There is no famine in Gaza," the ministry said in a statement.
Since the start of the war, more than 100,000 trucks carrying humanitarian aid have entered the Gaza Strip, and in recent weeks, a massive influx of humanitarian aid has supplied Gaza with basic foodstuffs and led to a sharp drop in food prices in local markets, the ministry added.
"The laws of supply and demand do not lie – the IPC lies," the statement also read.
Earlier in the day, several UN agencies issued a joint statement, saying that a catastrophic level of famine in the Gaza Strip
was confirmed by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis for the first time.