US Forces Eliminate Senior ISIS* Leader in Northern Syria
US Forces Eliminate Senior ISIS* Leader in Northern Syria
Sputnik International
US Central Command announced an operation on August 19 in northern Syria targeting a senior ISIS* member and key financier.
According to the statement: In late July, US Central Command said its forces had killed an ISIS leader and his two accomplice sons during a raid in Syria.* Terrorist organization banned in Russia andmany other countries
According to the statement:
He planned attacks in Syria and Iraq
He had connections throughout the ISIS network, posing a direct threat to US and coalition forces and the new Syrian government
In late July, US Central Command said its forces had killed an ISIS
leader and his two accomplice sons during a raid in Syria.
24 December 2024, 06:52 GMT
* Terrorist organization banned in Russia andmany other countries