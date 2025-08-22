International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250822/us-forces-eliminate-senior-isis-leader-in-northern-syria-1122660300.html
US Forces Eliminate Senior ISIS* Leader in Northern Syria
US Forces Eliminate Senior ISIS* Leader in Northern Syria
Sputnik International
US Central Command announced an operation on August 19 in northern Syria targeting a senior ISIS* member and key financier.
2025-08-22T07:04+0000
2025-08-22T07:04+0000
world
syria
iraq
russia
central command
us central command (centcom)
isis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/0e/1090717132_0:0:3011:1694_1920x0_80_0_0_abd0feb71b0bc389bbfc0562f88651b1.jpg
According to the statement: In late July, US Central Command said its forces had killed an ISIS leader and his two accomplice sons during a raid in Syria.* Terrorist organization banned in Russia andmany other countries
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/us-airstrike-kills-2-isis-operatives-in-syrias-deir-ez-zur---centcom-1121251848.html
syria
iraq
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/0e/1090717132_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_61d2a213d6bb14234a17a4bfbc29519a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us forces eliminate, senior isis leader, northern syria
us forces eliminate, senior isis leader, northern syria

US Forces Eliminate Senior ISIS* Leader in Northern Syria

07:04 GMT 22.08.2025
© US Air Force/Senior Airman Matthew BruchA U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle flies over northern Iraq early in the morning of Sept. 23, 2014, after conducting airstrikes in Syria. This F-15 was a part of a large coalition strike package that was the first to strike ISIL targets in Syria
A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle flies over northern Iraq early in the morning of Sept. 23, 2014, after conducting airstrikes in Syria. This F-15 was a part of a large coalition strike package that was the first to strike ISIL targets in Syria - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.08.2025
© US Air Force/Senior Airman Matthew Bruch
Subscribe
US Central Command announced an operation on August 19 in northern Syria targeting a senior ISIS* member and key financier.
According to the statement:
He planned attacks in Syria and Iraq
He had connections throughout the ISIS network, posing a direct threat to US and coalition forces and the new Syrian government
In late July, US Central Command said its forces had killed an ISIS leader and his two accomplice sons during a raid in Syria.
U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors deployed to CENTCOM’s area of responsibility. CENTCOM photo released June 14, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2024
Military
US Airstrike Kills 2 ISIS* Operatives in Syria's Deir ez-Zur - CENTCOM
24 December 2024, 06:52 GMT
* Terrorist organization banned in Russia andmany other countries
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала