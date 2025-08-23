International
Iran, Russia FMs Hold Talks on Nuclear Deal And IAEA Cooperation
Iran, Russia FMs Hold Talks on Nuclear Deal And IAEA Cooperation
Iranian and Russian foreign ministers Abbas Araghchi and Sergey Lavrov discussed nuclear issues and Tehran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"During the conversation, the parties exchanged views on the development of the situation with the Iranian nuclear issue, in particular regarding the actions of three European countries (Germany, the UK and France) in anticipation of the legal expiration of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 (which approved the 2015 nuclear deal), and also discussed Iran's cooperation with the IAEA," the statement said. The sides also assessed prospects for nuclear negotiations and stressed that UN Security Council Resolution 2231 expires on the designated date - October 18, 2025. Araghchi, speaking about the idea of ​​the three European countries to extend the resolution, said the decision on this would be made by UN Security Council members. The ministers, according to the statement, also agreed to continue consultations at various levels. The UK, France and Germany earlier sent a letter to the UN, stating that they were ready to renew sanctions against Iran if Tehran did not agree to the nuclear deal by the end of August. At the same time, in exchange for resuming talks on the Iranian nuclear deal, a proposal was voiced to extend the implementation of a number of provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that approved the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, which expires on October 18, 2025.
Iran, Russia FMs Hold Talks on Nuclear Deal And IAEA Cooperation

03:54 GMT 23.08.2025
© AP Photo / Khalil HamraIranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi listens to speeches as he attends the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation meeting, in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 21, 2025.
Iranian and Russian foreign ministers Abbas Araghchi and Sergey Lavrov discussed nuclear issues and Tehran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"During the conversation, the parties exchanged views on the development of the situation with the Iranian nuclear issue, in particular regarding the actions of three European countries (Germany, the UK and France) in anticipation of the legal expiration of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 (which approved the 2015 nuclear deal), and also discussed Iran's cooperation with the IAEA," the statement said.
The sides also assessed prospects for nuclear negotiations and stressed that UN Security Council Resolution 2231 expires on the designated date - October 18, 2025.
Araghchi, speaking about the idea of ​​the three European countries to extend the resolution, said the decision on this would be made by UN Security Council members.
In this June 6, 2018 frame grab from Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, three versions of domestically-built centrifuges are shown in a live TV program from Natanz, an Iranian uranium enrichment plant, in Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2025
World
France, Germany and UK Send Iran an Ultimatum on the Nuclear Deal
13 August, 03:56 GMT
The ministers, according to the statement, also agreed to continue consultations at various levels.
The UK, France and Germany earlier sent a letter to the UN, stating that they were ready to renew sanctions against Iran if Tehran did not agree to the nuclear deal by the end of August. At the same time, in exchange for resuming talks on the Iranian nuclear deal, a proposal was voiced to extend the implementation of a number of provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that approved the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, which expires on October 18, 2025.
