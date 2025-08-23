https://sputnikglobe.com/20250823/iran-russia-fms-hold-talks-on-nuclear-deal-and-iaea-cooperation-1122663366.html

Iran, Russia FMs Hold Talks on Nuclear Deal And IAEA Cooperation

Iran, Russia FMs Hold Talks on Nuclear Deal And IAEA Cooperation

Sputnik International

Iranian and Russian foreign ministers Abbas Araghchi and Sergey Lavrov discussed nuclear issues and Tehran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

2025-08-23T03:54+0000

2025-08-23T03:54+0000

2025-08-23T03:54+0000

world

abbas araghchi

sergey lavrov

iran

un security council (unsc)

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

iranian foreign ministry

iran, north korea, and syria nonproliferation act

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122314211_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fddf906bd39ed153a47a4a95ea3c8c64.jpg

"During the conversation, the parties exchanged views on the development of the situation with the Iranian nuclear issue, in particular regarding the actions of three European countries (Germany, the UK and France) in anticipation of the legal expiration of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 (which approved the 2015 nuclear deal), and also discussed Iran's cooperation with the IAEA," the statement said. The sides also assessed prospects for nuclear negotiations and stressed that UN Security Council Resolution 2231 expires on the designated date - October 18, 2025. Araghchi, speaking about the idea of ​​the three European countries to extend the resolution, said the decision on this would be made by UN Security Council members. The ministers, according to the statement, also agreed to continue consultations at various levels. The UK, France and Germany earlier sent a letter to the UN, stating that they were ready to renew sanctions against Iran if Tehran did not agree to the nuclear deal by the end of August. At the same time, in exchange for resuming talks on the Iranian nuclear deal, a proposal was voiced to extend the implementation of a number of provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that approved the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, which expires on October 18, 2025.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250813/france-germany-and-uk-send-iran-an-ultimatum-on-the-nuclear-deal-1122602960.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran nuclear deal, abbas araghchi, sergey lavrov, araghchi-lavrov call, iran iaea talks, iran e3 talks