https://sputnikglobe.com/20250823/nato-sharpens-its-war-wallet-doubles-down-on-ukraine-aid-1122665138.html
NATO Sharpens Its War Wallet: Doubles Down On Ukraine Aid
NATO Sharpens Its War Wallet: Doubles Down On Ukraine Aid
Sputnik International
Russia states that supplying arms to Ukraine hinders peace efforts and drags NATO allies into the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that... 23.08.2025, Sputnik International
2025-08-23T10:40+0000
2025-08-23T10:40+0000
2025-08-23T10:40+0000
sergey lavrov
donald trump
vladimir putin
ukraine
russia
netherlands
european union (eu)
nato
white house
military
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1b/1118651085_0:0:3277:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_33de146be020391840e81ec3f208d79a.jpg
NATO countries have provided 99% of military aid to Ukraine, which reached $50 billion in 2024, the alliance’s Military Committee Chair Giuseppe Cavo Dragone told Corriere della Sera. As of January 1, 2025, the alliance had already funneled $33 billion and plans to boost funding for the Ukraine regime even more, he said. He mentioned three packages of around $580 million each. The first was funded by the Netherlands, the second by Denmark, Finland, and Sweden. The third was paid by Germany. While Russia and the US at their recent summit thrashed out a roadmap to achieve an end to the Ukraine conflict, the NATO hawk said they intend to continue military aid and even increase it. On August 15, Putin and US President Donald Trump met in Anchorage, Alaska, for three-on-three talks that lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes. In addition to the presidents, Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, and the US by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. On August 18, Trump hosted Volodymyr Zelensky and EU leaders for talks at the White House.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/payback-time-ukraine-might-become-major-arms-supplier-for-europe-1122640334.html
ukraine
russia
netherlands
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1b/1118651085_548:0:3277:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7c02988014cc62598050abe0dadb1c2c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
sergey lavrov, donald trump, vladimir putin, ukraine, russia, netherlands, european union (eu), nato, white house
sergey lavrov, donald trump, vladimir putin, ukraine, russia, netherlands, european union (eu), nato, white house
NATO Sharpens Its War Wallet: Doubles Down On Ukraine Aid
Russia states that supplying arms to Ukraine hinders peace efforts and drags NATO allies into the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that any shipments containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.
NATO countries have provided 99% of military aid to Ukraine, which reached $50 billion in 2024, the alliance’s Military Committee Chair Giuseppe Cavo Dragone told Corriere della Sera.
As of January 1, 2025, the alliance had already funneled $33 billion and plans to boost funding for the Ukraine regime even more, he said.
He mentioned three packages of around $580 million each. The first was funded by the Netherlands, the second by Denmark, Finland, and Sweden. The third was paid by Germany.
While Russia and the US at their recent summit thrashed out a roadmap to achieve an end to the Ukraine conflict, the NATO hawk said they intend to continue military aid and even increase it.
On August 15, Putin and US President Donald Trump met in Anchorage, Alaska, for three-on-three talks that lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes. In addition to the presidents, Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, and the US by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. On August 18, Trump hosted Volodymyr Zelensky and EU leaders for talks at the White House.