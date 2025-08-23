https://sputnikglobe.com/20250823/republika-srpska-defiantly-sets-referendum-to-back-dodik-for-oct25---broadcast-1122663245.html

Republika Srpska Defiantly Sets Referendum to Back Dodik for Oct.25 - Broadcast

Republika Srpska Defiantly Sets Referendum to Back Dodik for Oct.25 - Broadcast

Sputnik International

The Republika Srpska Parliament unanimously approved a referendum on October 25 challenging the globalist-backed BiH court’s verdict against President Dodik and the revocation of his mandate.

2025-08-23T03:37+0000

2025-08-23T03:37+0000

2025-08-23T03:37+0000

world

republika srpska

milorad dodik

bosnia and herzegovina

national assembly

referendum

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/0e/1096313109_0:41:3001:1729_1920x0_80_0_0_3090eaf8d24ecc804d8d3ce07a910b27.jpg

The National Assembly (parliament) of Republika Srpska, a Serb-majority entity within Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), set the date for a referendum on the acceptance of the BiH court's verdict and the revocation of the mandate of President Milorad Dodik by the BiH Central Election Commission for October 25, according to a broadcast by the Radio Television of Republika Srpska. The parliament of Republika Srpska on Friday unanimously accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Radovan Viskovic. Lawmakers also discussed the possibility of calling a referendum on whether to accept a Bosnian court's ruling against Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik and the revocation of his presidential mandate by the BiH election authority. Around midnight, a total of 50 of the 65 lawmakers present voted for the referendum to be held on October 25, with no votes "against" or abstentions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240623/dodik-us-creates-chaos-in-bosnia-to-serve-its-interests-hinders-local-agreements-1119074946.html

republika srpska

bosnia and herzegovina

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

republika srpska, milorad dodik, milorad dodik prosecution, republika srpska referendum, bosnia and herzegovina referendum