International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250823/republika-srpska-defiantly-sets-referendum-to-back-dodik-for-oct25---broadcast-1122663245.html
Republika Srpska Defiantly Sets Referendum to Back Dodik for Oct.25 - Broadcast
Republika Srpska Defiantly Sets Referendum to Back Dodik for Oct.25 - Broadcast
Sputnik International
The Republika Srpska Parliament unanimously approved a referendum on October 25 challenging the globalist-backed BiH court’s verdict against President Dodik and the revocation of his mandate.
2025-08-23T03:37+0000
2025-08-23T03:37+0000
world
republika srpska
milorad dodik
bosnia and herzegovina
national assembly
referendum
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/0e/1096313109_0:41:3001:1729_1920x0_80_0_0_3090eaf8d24ecc804d8d3ce07a910b27.jpg
The National Assembly (parliament) of Republika Srpska, a Serb-majority entity within Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), set the date for a referendum on the acceptance of the BiH court's verdict and the revocation of the mandate of President Milorad Dodik by the BiH Central Election Commission for October 25, according to a broadcast by the Radio Television of Republika Srpska. The parliament of Republika Srpska on Friday unanimously accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Radovan Viskovic. Lawmakers also discussed the possibility of calling a referendum on whether to accept a Bosnian court's ruling against Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik and the revocation of his presidential mandate by the BiH election authority. Around midnight, a total of 50 of the 65 lawmakers present voted for the referendum to be held on October 25, with no votes "against" or abstentions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240623/dodik-us-creates-chaos-in-bosnia-to-serve-its-interests-hinders-local-agreements-1119074946.html
republika srpska
bosnia and herzegovina
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/0e/1096313109_120:0:2851:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_89176996a99f7140677d71f2d586273f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
republika srpska, milorad dodik, milorad dodik prosecution, republika srpska referendum, bosnia and herzegovina referendum
republika srpska, milorad dodik, milorad dodik prosecution, republika srpska referendum, bosnia and herzegovina referendum

Republika Srpska Defiantly Sets Referendum to Back Dodik for Oct.25 - Broadcast

03:37 GMT 23.08.2025
© Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya / Go to the mediabankPresident of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik at a meeting with Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.
President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik at a meeting with Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2025
© Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The Republika Srpska Parliament unanimously approved a referendum on October 25 challenging the globalist-backed BiH court’s verdict against President Dodik and the revocation of his mandate.
The National Assembly (parliament) of Republika Srpska, a Serb-majority entity within Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), set the date for a referendum on the acceptance of the BiH court's verdict and the revocation of the mandate of President Milorad Dodik by the BiH Central Election Commission for October 25, according to a broadcast by the Radio Television of Republika Srpska.
Milorad Dodik - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.06.2024
World
Dodik: US Creates Chaos in Bosnia to Serve Its Interests, Hinders Local Agreements
23 June 2024, 11:09 GMT
The parliament of Republika Srpska on Friday unanimously accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Radovan Viskovic. Lawmakers also discussed the possibility of calling a referendum on whether to accept a Bosnian court's ruling against Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik and the revocation of his presidential mandate by the BiH election authority.
Around midnight, a total of 50 of the 65 lawmakers present voted for the referendum to be held on October 25, with no votes "against" or abstentions.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала