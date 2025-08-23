https://sputnikglobe.com/20250823/republika-srpska-defiantly-sets-referendum-to-back-dodik-for-oct25---broadcast-1122663245.html
Republika Srpska Defiantly Sets Referendum to Back Dodik for Oct.25 - Broadcast
The Republika Srpska Parliament unanimously approved a referendum on October 25 challenging the globalist-backed BiH court’s verdict against President Dodik and the revocation of his mandate.
The National Assembly (parliament) of Republika Srpska, a Serb-majority entity within Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), set the date for a referendum on the acceptance of the BiH court's verdict and the revocation of the mandate of President Milorad Dodik by the BiH Central Election Commission for October 25, according to a broadcast by the Radio Television of Republika Srpska. The parliament of Republika Srpska on Friday unanimously accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Radovan Viskovic. Lawmakers also discussed the possibility of calling a referendum on whether to accept a Bosnian court's ruling against Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik and the revocation of his presidential mandate by the BiH election authority. Around midnight, a total of 50 of the 65 lawmakers present voted for the referendum to be held on October 25, with no votes "against" or abstentions.
