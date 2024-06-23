https://sputnikglobe.com/20240623/dodik-us-creates-chaos-in-bosnia-to-serve-its-interests-hinders-local-agreements-1119074946.html

Dodik: US Creates Chaos in Bosnia to Serve Its Interests, Hinders Local Agreements

The US creates chaos in other countries from Iraq to Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) purely for its selfish interests, preventing Serbs, Croats and Muslim Bosniaks from agreeing on BiH's future, said Milorad Dodik, President of the Republika Srpska (RS BiH).

Dodik told Sputnik earlier that by the end of June he would propose to the other part of the country — the Muslim-Croat Federation of BiH — a plan for a peaceful partition.But the Bosnian Serb leader warned that “the separation process may be lengthy.” According to sources quoted by Republika Srpska media, the draft proposal has already been prepared and is under revision by the RS BiH government.But any move towards independence for the Serb enclave would be opposed by the US, Washington's ambassador to BiH Michael Murphy has warned."Do Serbs, Bosniaks, and Croats have the right to reach an agreement on their own? How we agree, so will it be for us. Or should we be guinea pigs in someone’s experiment?" he continued.Dodik recalled that Austria-Hungary annexed Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1908 not "to develop it but to pull out everything that could be pulled out." He said the same is happening now, only the foreign power has changed."America has never given anything to anyone, only taken," Dodik stressed, adding that the interests of Bosniaks, Serbs, and Croats can only be achieved through mutual agreements.On June 18, the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed sanctions on two individuals and seven entities for "funding" Dodik and his family. The US previously sanctioned the Bosnian Serb leader in 2017 and 2022.In August 2023, the US also sanctioned BiH presidency member Željka Cvijanović, RS BiH Assembly Chairman Nenad Stevandić, Prime Minister Radovan Višković, and Justice Minister Miloš Bukejlović. That was after the RS BiH Assembly passed a bill that June invalidating BiH Constitutional Court decisions in Sarajevo.Dodik also openly refuses to recognize High Representative for BiH Christian Schmidt, whose appointment was not confirmed by the UN due to opposition from Russia and China.In March 2023, the leadership of Republika Srpska halted all communication with staff of the US and British embassies.

