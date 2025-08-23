https://sputnikglobe.com/20250823/rossiya-segodnya-executive-kirill-vyshinsky-was-outstanding-journalist---lavrov--1122666538.html

Rossiya Segodnya Executive Kirill Vyshinsky Was Outstanding Journalist - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed condolences following the passing of Kirill Vyshinsky, calling him an outstanding journalist and public figure.

In his message of condolence, Lavrov emphasized the indomitable spirit of Vyshinsky, who remained unwavering in his commitment to truth and justice, despite the challenges he faced.The minister also highlighted the severe trials Vyshinsky endured, noting that he was among the first to face the harsh reality of the repressive actions of the Kiev regime for his beliefs. Despite spending time in Ukrainian detention, Vyshinsky’s will remained unbroken, and he never abandoned his ideals.Lavrov further acknowledged Vyshinsky’s significant contribution to shaping public understanding in Russia about the destructive processes occurring in Ukraine. He also praised Vyshinsky’s tireless efforts in defending journalists' rights to carry out their work with integrity."Kirill Vyshinsky will always be remembered as a talented journalist, a highly professional leader, and a kind and compassionate person," Lavrov concluded. "Please accept my heartfelt condolences and support."Vyshinsky passed away in Moscow at the age of 58 after a severe and prolonged illness. Lavrov described his career as a vivid example of steadfastness in defending truth and justice, regardless of circumstances.

