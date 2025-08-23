International
Rossiya Segodnya Executive Kirill Vyshinsky Was Outstanding Journalist - Lavrov
2025-08-23

15:58 GMT 23.08.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankForeign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the conference "Historical Southern Russian Lands. National Identity and Self-Determination of Peoples" in Moscow.
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the conference Historical Southern Russian Lands. National Identity and Self-Determination of Peoples in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed condolences following the passing of Kirill Vyshinsky, Russian journalist, Rossiya Segodnya executive director, and member of the Presidential Human Rights Council, calling him an outstanding journalist and public figure.
In his message of condolence, Lavrov emphasized the indomitable spirit of Vyshinsky, who remained unwavering in his commitment to truth and justice, despite the challenges he faced.
"Kirill Valeryevich’s entire career serves as a shining example of resilience in defending the truth and fairness, no matter the circumstances," Lavrov said.
The minister also highlighted the severe trials Vyshinsky endured, noting that he was among the first to face the harsh reality of the repressive actions of the Kiev regime for his beliefs. Despite spending time in Ukrainian detention, Vyshinsky’s will remained unbroken, and he never abandoned his ideals.
Lavrov further acknowledged Vyshinsky’s significant contribution to shaping public understanding in Russia about the destructive processes occurring in Ukraine. He also praised Vyshinsky’s tireless efforts in defending journalists' rights to carry out their work with integrity.
"Kirill Vyshinsky will always be remembered as a talented journalist, a highly professional leader, and a kind and compassionate person," Lavrov concluded. "Please accept my heartfelt condolences and support."
Vyshinsky passed away in Moscow at the age of 58 after a severe and prolonged illness. Lavrov described his career as a vivid example of steadfastness in defending truth and justice, regardless of circumstances.
