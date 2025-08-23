https://sputnikglobe.com/20250823/rossiya-segodnya-executive-kirill-vyshinsky-was-outstanding-journalist---lavrov--1122666538.html
Rossiya Segodnya Executive Kirill Vyshinsky Was Outstanding Journalist - Lavrov
Rossiya Segodnya Executive Kirill Vyshinsky Was Outstanding Journalist - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed condolences following the passing of Kirill Vyshinsky, calling him an outstanding journalist and public figure.
2025-08-23T15:58+0000
2025-08-23T15:58+0000
2025-08-23T15:58+0000
russia
kirill vyshinsky
rossiya segodnya
sergey lavrov
russia
journalist
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/17/1122115247_0:117:3223:1930_1920x0_80_0_0_3c0e5b13f4af7d09a0c9c11998a3b3aa.jpg
In his message of condolence, Lavrov emphasized the indomitable spirit of Vyshinsky, who remained unwavering in his commitment to truth and justice, despite the challenges he faced.The minister also highlighted the severe trials Vyshinsky endured, noting that he was among the first to face the harsh reality of the repressive actions of the Kiev regime for his beliefs. Despite spending time in Ukrainian detention, Vyshinsky’s will remained unbroken, and he never abandoned his ideals.Lavrov further acknowledged Vyshinsky’s significant contribution to shaping public understanding in Russia about the destructive processes occurring in Ukraine. He also praised Vyshinsky’s tireless efforts in defending journalists' rights to carry out their work with integrity."Kirill Vyshinsky will always be remembered as a talented journalist, a highly professional leader, and a kind and compassionate person," Lavrov concluded. "Please accept my heartfelt condolences and support."Vyshinsky passed away in Moscow at the age of 58 after a severe and prolonged illness. Lavrov described his career as a vivid example of steadfastness in defending truth and justice, regardless of circumstances.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250823/remembered-for-courage--resilience-rossiya-segodnya-executive-kirill-vyshinsky-passes-away-1122663906.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/17/1122115247_247:0:2978:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ba77b072560985af11d27153738aa474.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
rossiya segodnya executive kirill vyshinsky, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, expressed condolences
rossiya segodnya executive kirill vyshinsky, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, expressed condolences
Rossiya Segodnya Executive Kirill Vyshinsky Was Outstanding Journalist - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed condolences following the passing of Kirill Vyshinsky, Russian journalist, Rossiya Segodnya executive director, and member of the Presidential Human Rights Council, calling him an outstanding journalist and public figure.
In his message of condolence, Lavrov emphasized the indomitable spirit of Vyshinsky, who remained unwavering in his commitment to truth and justice, despite the challenges he faced.
"Kirill Valeryevich’s entire career serves as a shining example of resilience in defending the truth and fairness, no matter the circumstances," Lavrov said.
The minister also highlighted the severe trials Vyshinsky endured, noting that he was among the first to face the harsh reality of the repressive actions of the Kiev regime for his beliefs. Despite spending time in Ukrainian detention, Vyshinsky’s will remained unbroken, and he never abandoned his ideals.
Lavrov further acknowledged Vyshinsky’s significant contribution to shaping public understanding in Russia about the destructive processes occurring in Ukraine. He also praised Vyshinsky’s tireless efforts in defending journalists' rights to carry out their work with integrity.
"Kirill Vyshinsky will always be remembered as a talented journalist, a highly professional leader, and a kind and compassionate person," Lavrov concluded. "Please accept my heartfelt condolences and support."
Vyshinsky passed away in Moscow at the age of 58 after a severe and prolonged illness. Lavrov described his career as a vivid example of steadfastness in defending truth and justice, regardless of circumstances.