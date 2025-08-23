International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250823/russian-forces-carry-out-group-strike-on-ukrainian-deployment-sites-in-dpr-1122665920.html
Russian Forces Carry Out Group Strike on Ukrainian Deployment Sites in DPR
Russian Forces Carry Out Group Strike on Ukrainian Deployment Sites in DPR
Sputnik International
Russian forces carried out a group strike using Iskander missiles, FAB-500 bombs and Geran drones against temporary deployment sites of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), with Kiev losing over 600 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2025-08-23T11:50+0000
2025-08-23T11:54+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
kiev
russian defense ministry
iskander
iskander ballistic missile
fab bombs
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/17/1122665642_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_35348bf747b8a13e79b03f7a404733de.jpg
"As a result of the group strike, the enemy lost 4 multiple launch rocket systems, 3 tanks … with losses in manpower estimated at over 600 people," the ministry said in a statement. Up to seven combat reconnaissance and patrol vehicles, up to 22 infantry fighting vehicles, up to 20 motor vehicles, four electronic warfare stations, an ammunition depot, a command post and 10 personnel shelters were destroyed, according to the statement. The ministry published footage of the strike.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250526/iskanders-dont-miss-how-russia-is-turning-ukraines-nato-made-air-defense-shield-into-swiss-cheese-1122133151.html
russia
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
The destruction of over 600 Ukrainian military personnel, multiple rocket launchers, and a tank in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
Sputnik International
The destruction of over 600 Ukrainian military personnel, multiple rocket launchers, and a tank in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
2025-08-23T11:50+0000
true
PT0M55S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/17/1122665642_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0c4fa73376bec6e5381d4748af25b9d7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian forces, geran drones against temporary deployment sites, ukrainian armed forces, donetsk people's republic (dpr)
russian forces, geran drones against temporary deployment sites, ukrainian armed forces, donetsk people's republic (dpr)

Russian Forces Carry Out Group Strike on Ukrainian Deployment Sites in DPR

11:50 GMT 23.08.2025 (Updated: 11:54 GMT 23.08.2025)
© Sputnik
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces carried out a group strike using Iskander missiles, FAB-500 bombs and Geran drones against temporary deployment sites of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), with Kiev losing over 600 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"As a result of the group strike, the enemy lost 4 multiple launch rocket systems, 3 tanks … with losses in manpower estimated at over 600 people," the ministry said in a statement.
Up to seven combat reconnaissance and patrol vehicles, up to 22 infantry fighting vehicles, up to 20 motor vehicles, four electronic warfare stations, an ammunition depot, a command post and 10 personnel shelters were destroyed, according to the statement. The ministry published footage of the strike.
Combat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2025
Military
Iskanders Don't Miss: How Russia is Turning Ukraine's NATO-Made Air Defense Shield Into Swiss Cheese
26 May, 14:44 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала