Russian forces carried out a group strike using Iskander missiles, FAB-500 bombs and Geran drones against temporary deployment sites of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), with Kiev losing over 600 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"As a result of the group strike, the enemy lost 4 multiple launch rocket systems, 3 tanks … with losses in manpower estimated at over 600 people," the ministry said in a statement. Up to seven combat reconnaissance and patrol vehicles, up to 22 infantry fighting vehicles, up to 20 motor vehicles, four electronic warfare stations, an ammunition depot, a command post and 10 personnel shelters were destroyed, according to the statement. The ministry published footage of the strike.
11:50 GMT 23.08.2025 (Updated: 11:54 GMT 23.08.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces carried out a group strike using Iskander missiles, FAB-500 bombs and Geran drones against temporary deployment sites of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), with Kiev losing over 600 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
Up to seven combat reconnaissance and patrol vehicles, up to 22 infantry fighting vehicles, up to 20 motor vehicles, four electronic warfare stations, an ammunition depot, a command post and 10 personnel shelters were destroyed, according to the statement. The ministry published footage of the strike.