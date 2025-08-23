https://sputnikglobe.com/20250823/russian-forces-carry-out-group-strike-on-ukrainian-deployment-sites-in-dpr-1122665920.html

Russian Forces Carry Out Group Strike on Ukrainian Deployment Sites in DPR

Russian forces carried out a group strike using Iskander missiles, FAB-500 bombs and Geran drones against temporary deployment sites of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), with Kiev losing over 600 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2025-08-23T11:50+0000

2025-08-23T11:50+0000

2025-08-23T11:54+0000

"As a result of the group strike, the enemy lost 4 multiple launch rocket systems, 3 tanks … with losses in manpower estimated at over 600 people," the ministry said in a statement. Up to seven combat reconnaissance and patrol vehicles, up to 22 infantry fighting vehicles, up to 20 motor vehicles, four electronic warfare stations, an ammunition depot, a command post and 10 personnel shelters were destroyed, according to the statement. The ministry published footage of the strike.

