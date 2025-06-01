https://sputnikglobe.com/20250601/russia-strikes-ukrainian-troops-tent-camp-with-iskander-missile-1122167534.html

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Troops’ Tent Camp With Iskander Missile

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Troops’ Tent Camp With Iskander Missile

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces fired an Iskander missile at a tent camp of Ukrainian troops that amassed near the city of Novomoskovsk in Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2025-06-01T17:50+0000

2025-06-01T17:50+0000

2025-06-01T17:50+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

dnepropetrovsk

russian defense ministry

iskander

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/01/1122167375_1:0:2200:1237_1920x0_80_0_0_fe5e2dab83cecc23960b1a02bf7c5d61.jpg

The Russian ministry shared the footage of the strike on the camp of Ukraine’s 158th and 33rd separate motorized rifle brigades at the Novomoskovsk training grounds, not far from the village of Gvardeiskoye.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250601/iskander-strikes-smash-ukrainian-drone-hubs-in-sumy-region-as-russian-forces-liberate-alekseyevka-1122165510.html

russia

ukraine

dnepropetrovsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Troops’ Tent Camp With Iskander Missile Sputnik International Russia Strikes Ukrainian Troops’ Tent Camp With Iskander Missile 2025-06-01T17:50+0000 true PT0M34S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, russian special operation, iskander, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, ukrainian soldiers, ukrainian training camp