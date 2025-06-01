https://sputnikglobe.com/20250601/russia-strikes-ukrainian-troops-tent-camp-with-iskander-missile-1122167534.html
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Troops’ Tent Camp With Iskander Missile
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces fired an Iskander missile at a tent camp of Ukrainian troops that amassed near the city of Novomoskovsk in Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
The Russian ministry shared the footage of the strike on the camp of Ukraine’s 158th and 33rd separate motorized rifle brigades at the Novomoskovsk training grounds, not far from the village of Gvardeiskoye.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces fired an Iskander missile at a tent camp of Ukrainian troops that amassed near the city of Novomoskovsk in Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
The Russian ministry shared the footage of the strike on the camp of Ukraine’s 158th and 33rd separate motorized rifle brigades at the Novomoskovsk training grounds, not far from the village of Gvardeiskoye.