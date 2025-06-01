International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Troops’ Tent Camp With Iskander Missile
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Troops’ Tent Camp With Iskander Missile
The Russian armed forces fired an Iskander missile at a tent camp of Ukrainian troops that amassed near the city of Novomoskovsk in Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
The Russian ministry shared the footage of the strike on the camp of Ukraine’s 158th and 33rd separate motorized rifle brigades at the Novomoskovsk training grounds, not far from the village of Gvardeiskoye.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces fired an Iskander missile at a tent camp of Ukrainian troops that amassed near the city of Novomoskovsk in Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
The Russian ministry shared the footage of the strike on the camp of Ukraine’s 158th and 33rd separate motorized rifle brigades at the Novomoskovsk training grounds, not far from the village of Gvardeiskoye.
