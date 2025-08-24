International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250824/north-korea-test-fires-modified-advanced-surface-to-air-missiles-1122667706.html
North Korea Test Fires Modified Advanced Surface-to-Air Missiles
North Korea Test Fires Modified Advanced Surface-to-Air Missiles
Sputnik International
A test of modified advanced surface-to-air missiles to assess their combat capabilities was conducted in North Korea, with the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, observing the event, according to the KCNA news agency.
2025-08-24T07:41+0000
2025-08-24T07:41+0000
military
kim jong un
north korea
missile
air defense missile system
missile launch
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/18/1122667855_89:0:909:461_1920x0_80_0_0_5a6c9a16313ba255d1adb932db5c11e5.jpg
"The General Directorate of Missile Development of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea carried out a test firing of modified advanced surface-to-air missiles of two types at various targets to check their combat characteristics. The General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea, Chairman of State Affairs Kim Jong-un, observed the firing," the news agency report stated.According to KCNA, the technical specifications of the missiles were recognized as effective for destroying various aerial targets.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/north-koreas-spy-satellite-makes-pyongyang-full-fledged-member-of-space-club-1115270011.html
north korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/18/1122667855_191:0:806:461_1920x0_80_0_0_0ac88c150dc86e59424bc1e8cc77f61e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
north korea conducts test firing, north korea, kim jong un, advanced surface-to-air missiles
north korea conducts test firing, north korea, kim jong un, advanced surface-to-air missiles

North Korea Test Fires Modified Advanced Surface-to-Air Missiles

07:41 GMT 24.08.2025
© Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)DPRK Missile Administration Conducts Firing of New Air Defence Missiles
DPRK Missile Administration Conducts Firing of New Air Defence Missiles - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2025
© Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)
Subscribe
A test of modified advanced surface-to-air missiles to assess their combat capabilities has been conducted in North Korea, with the country's leader Kim Jong-un observing the event, according to the news agency KCNA.
"The General Directorate of Missile Development of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea carried out a test firing of modified advanced surface-to-air missiles of two types at various targets to check their combat characteristics. The General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea, Chairman of State Affairs Kim Jong-un, observed the firing," the news agency report stated.
According to KCNA, the technical specifications of the missiles were recognized as effective for destroying various aerial targets.
The General Bureau of Aerospace Engineering of the DPRK successfully launched the Manrigyong-1 reconnaissance satellite at 22 hours, 42 minutes and 28 seconds on November 21, 112 Juche (2023) using a new type of Chollima-1 carrier rocket from Sohae Space Center in Cholsan County, North Pyongan Province. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2023
Analysis
North Korea’s Spy Satellite Makes Pyongyang ‘Full-Fledged Member of Space Club’
28 November 2023, 21:39 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала