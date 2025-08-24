https://sputnikglobe.com/20250824/north-korea-test-fires-modified-advanced-surface-to-air-missiles-1122667706.html

North Korea Test Fires Modified Advanced Surface-to-Air Missiles

Sputnik International

A test of modified advanced surface-to-air missiles to assess their combat capabilities was conducted in North Korea, with the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, observing the event, according to the KCNA news agency.

"The General Directorate of Missile Development of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea carried out a test firing of modified advanced surface-to-air missiles of two types at various targets to check their combat characteristics. The General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea, Chairman of State Affairs Kim Jong-un, observed the firing," the news agency report stated.According to KCNA, the technical specifications of the missiles were recognized as effective for destroying various aerial targets.

