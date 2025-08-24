https://sputnikglobe.com/20250824/pentagon-restricts-ukraines-use-of-us-missiles-against-russia---reports-1122666879.html

Pentagon Restricts Ukraine's Use of US Missiles Against Russia

The Pentagon has been blocking Ukraine's use of long-range weapons to strike deep into Russia for several months, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing officials.

The American veto of long-range weapons strikes is limiting Ukrainian military operations, while the White House is trying to get the Kremlin to start peace talks, the publication says. According to the publication's sources, strikes by US long-range systems ATACMS have not been carried out since late spring — Kiev once tried to use them to strike deep into Russia, but this attempt was banned by the United States.

