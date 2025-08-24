International
Russia-US Talks on Ukraine Settlement
Russian and US negotiators are holding talks aimed at bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine. The Ukrainian crisis began after the 2014 Euromaidan coup, escalating dramatically in 2022 amid Kiev’s threats to crush the Donbass, and a NATO push to absorb Ukraine and goad Russia into a proxy war.
Pentagon Restricts Ukraine's Use of US Missiles Against Russia
The Pentagon has been blocking Ukraine's use of long-range weapons to strike deep into Russia for several months, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing officials.
The American veto of long-range weapons strikes is limiting Ukrainian military operations, while the White House is trying to get the Kremlin to start peace talks, the publication says. According to the publication's sources, strikes by US long-range systems ATACMS have not been carried out since late spring — Kiev once tried to use them to strike deep into Russia, but this attempt was banned by the United States.
03:26 GMT 24.08.2025 (Updated: 06:16 GMT 24.08.2025)
The Pentagon has been blocking Ukraine's use of long-range weapons to strike deep into Russia for several months, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing officials.
The American veto of long-range weapons strikes is limiting Ukrainian military operations, while the White House is trying to get the Kremlin to start peace talks, the publication says.
According to the publication's sources, strikes by US long-range systems ATACMS have not been carried out since late spring — Kiev once tried to use them to strike deep into Russia, but this attempt was banned by the United States.
