https://sputnikglobe.com/20250824/russian-air-defense-shot-down-ukrainian-drone-near-kursk-npp-radiation-unchanged-1122666753.html

Russian Air Defense Shot Down Ukrainian Drone Near Kursk NPP, Radiation Unchanged

Russian Air Defense Shot Down Ukrainian Drone Near Kursk NPP, Radiation Unchanged

Sputnik International

Russian air defense shot down a Ukrainian drone near the Kursk nuclear power plant, the downed drone damaged an auxiliary transformer, the press service of the Kursk NPP said.

2025-08-24T02:41+0000

2025-08-24T02:41+0000

2025-08-24T04:11+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

kursk

ukraine

russia

nuclear power plant

drone strikes

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118796857_0:237:3143:2005_1920x0_80_0_0_f101eaa932de879a65bd9e2c94b3f527.jpg

"On August 24 at 0:26 Moscow time [21:26 GMT Saturday], near the Kursk NPP, an air defense shot down a combat unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Ukrainian armed forces. When it fell, the device detonated, as a result of which the auxiliary transformer was damaged," the NPP said on Telegram. As the plant clarified, the local fire had been extinguished, as a result of which the third unit had been unloaded by 50%. There were no casualties. The radiation background at the industrial site of the Kursk NPP and the adjacent territory has not changed and corresponds to natural values, the press service concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250822/druzhba-oil-pipeline-attacked-again--slovak-economy-minister-1122660071.html

kursk

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine drone strikes insiede russia, ukraine attacks nuclear power plants, kursk npp damaged