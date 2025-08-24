International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250824/russian-air-defense-shot-down-ukrainian-drone-near-kursk-npp-radiation-unchanged-1122666753.html
Russian Air Defense Shot Down Ukrainian Drone Near Kursk NPP, Radiation Unchanged
Russian Air Defense Shot Down Ukrainian Drone Near Kursk NPP, Radiation Unchanged
Sputnik International
Russian air defense shot down a Ukrainian drone near the Kursk nuclear power plant, the downed drone damaged an auxiliary transformer, the press service of the Kursk NPP said.
2025-08-24T02:41+0000
2025-08-24T04:11+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
kursk
ukraine
russia
nuclear power plant
drone strikes
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118796857_0:237:3143:2005_1920x0_80_0_0_f101eaa932de879a65bd9e2c94b3f527.jpg
"On August 24 at 0:26 Moscow time [21:26 GMT Saturday], near the Kursk NPP, an air defense shot down a combat unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Ukrainian armed forces. When it fell, the device detonated, as a result of which the auxiliary transformer was damaged," the NPP said on Telegram. As the plant clarified, the local fire had been extinguished, as a result of which the third unit had been unloaded by 50%. There were no casualties. The radiation background at the industrial site of the Kursk NPP and the adjacent territory has not changed and corresponds to natural values, the press service concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250822/druzhba-oil-pipeline-attacked-again--slovak-economy-minister-1122660071.html
kursk
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118796857_412:0:3143:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2e61dc650d018736e818461b8794a1e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine drone strikes insiede russia, ukraine attacks nuclear power plants, kursk npp damaged
ukraine drone strikes insiede russia, ukraine attacks nuclear power plants, kursk npp damaged

Russian Air Defense Shot Down Ukrainian Drone Near Kursk NPP, Radiation Unchanged

02:41 GMT 24.08.2025 (Updated: 04:11 GMT 24.08.2025)
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the mediabankA Russian national flag and flags with the logo of Rosatom flutters at the construction site of a cooling tower at the Kursk II nuclear power plant near the village of Makarovka outside Kurchatov, Kursk region, Russia
A Russian national flag and flags with the logo of Rosatom flutters at the construction site of a cooling tower at the Kursk II nuclear power plant near the village of Makarovka outside Kurchatov, Kursk region, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2025
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian air defense shot down a Ukrainian drone near the Kursk nuclear power plant, the downed drone damaged an auxiliary transformer, the press service of the Kursk NPP said.
"On August 24 at 0:26 Moscow time [21:26 GMT Saturday], near the Kursk NPP, an air defense shot down a combat unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Ukrainian armed forces. When it fell, the device detonated, as a result of which the auxiliary transformer was damaged," the NPP said on Telegram.
As the plant clarified, the local fire had been extinguished, as a result of which the third unit had been unloaded by 50%. There were no casualties.
Russia's Druzhba oil pipeline. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.08.2025
World
Druzhba Oil Pipeline Attacked Again — Slovak Economy Minister
22 August, 07:17 GMT
"Currently, the third power unit is in operation at the Kursk NPP. The fourth power unit is undergoing scheduled maintenance. The first and second power units are in operation without generation," the plant's press service added.
The radiation background at the industrial site of the Kursk NPP and the adjacent territory has not changed and corresponds to natural values, the press service concluded.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала