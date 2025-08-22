International
Druzhba Oil Pipeline Attacked Again — Slovak Economy Minister
Druzhba Oil Pipeline Attacked Again — Slovak Economy Minister
The Druzhba pipeline near the Belarusian border has been targeted again, said Slovakia’s Economy Minister, Denisa Sakova.
The Druzhba pipeline near the Belarusian border has been targeted again, said Slovakia’s Economy Minister, Denisa Sakova. On Wednesday, Slovakia’s Economy Ministry reported that oil deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline, halted after an attack linked to Ukraine on Monday, had resumed. Russian oil supplies to Hungary had also been suspended earlier this year following the Ukrainian military’s attacks on the pipe’s key distribution station "Unecha" in Russia’s Bryansk region.Expressing gratitude to Russia for the swift repairs, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto added that Hungary considers strikes on energy infrastructure an attack on its sovereignty.The attacks come as Ukraine has been desperately attempting to jeopardize the peace process, which gained momentum after the historic Putin–Trump meeting in Alaska.A Ukrainian terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge has been prevented, according to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).Russian anti-drone systems intercepted an attempted drone attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a nuclear power plant in Russia's Smolensk region.
Druzhba Oil Pipeline Attacked Again — Slovak Economy Minister

22.08.2025
Russian oil supplies to Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline had to be suspended earlier in August following an attack linked to Ukraine.
The Druzhba pipeline near the Belarusian border has been targeted again, said Slovakia’s Economy Minister, Denisa Sakova.
“Pumping may stop shortly. We are assessing the scale of the damage,” she warned in a social media post.
On Wednesday, Slovakia’s Economy Ministry reported that oil deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline, halted after an attack linked to Ukraine on Monday, had resumed.
Russian oil supplies to Hungary had also been suspended earlier this year following the Ukrainian military’s attacks on the pipe’s key distribution station "Unecha" in Russia’s Bryansk region.
Expressing gratitude to Russia for the swift repairs, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto added that Hungary considers strikes on energy infrastructure an attack on its sovereignty.
The attacks come as Ukraine has been desperately attempting to jeopardize the peace process, which gained momentum after the historic Putin–Trump meeting in Alaska.
A Ukrainian terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge has been prevented, according to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).
Russian anti-drone systems intercepted an attempted drone attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a nuclear power plant in Russia's Smolensk region.
