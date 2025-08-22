https://sputnikglobe.com/20250822/druzhba-oil-pipeline-attacked-again--slovak-economy-minister-1122660071.html

Druzhba Oil Pipeline Attacked Again — Slovak Economy Minister

Druzhba Oil Pipeline Attacked Again — Slovak Economy Minister

Sputnik International

The Druzhba pipeline near the Belarusian border has been targeted again, said Slovakia’s Economy Minister, Denisa Sakova.

2025-08-22T07:17+0000

2025-08-22T07:17+0000

2025-08-22T07:17+0000

world

russia

slovakia

oil pipeline

druzhba pipeline

hungary

ukraine

peter szijjarto

vladimir putin

federal security service

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/10/1121437119_0:449:2842:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d22314b33d6d3c8f32921c088046cc1d.jpg

The Druzhba pipeline near the Belarusian border has been targeted again, said Slovakia’s Economy Minister, Denisa Sakova. On Wednesday, Slovakia’s Economy Ministry reported that oil deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline, halted after an attack linked to Ukraine on Monday, had resumed. Russian oil supplies to Hungary had also been suspended earlier this year following the Ukrainian military’s attacks on the pipe’s key distribution station "Unecha" in Russia’s Bryansk region.Expressing gratitude to Russia for the swift repairs, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto added that Hungary considers strikes on energy infrastructure an attack on its sovereignty.The attacks come as Ukraine has been desperately attempting to jeopardize the peace process, which gained momentum after the historic Putin–Trump meeting in Alaska.A Ukrainian terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge has been prevented, according to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).Russian anti-drone systems intercepted an attempted drone attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a nuclear power plant in Russia's Smolensk region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/ukraine-ramps-up-provocations-to-sabotage-peace-efforts-1122643702.html

russia

slovakia

hungary

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

druzhba pipeline near the belarusian border targeted again, slovakia’s economy minister, ukraine's attacks on druzhba oil pipeline