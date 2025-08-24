https://sputnikglobe.com/20250824/us-firm-supplies-ukrainian-drone-maker-with-41-shipments-1122666990.html

US Firm Supplies Ukrainian Drone Maker with 41 Shipments

Los Angeles-based Silvus Technologies has sent 41 shipments of advanced communication systems to Ukraine's Skyeton — manufacturer of the Raybird tactical UAV used for reconnaissance and targeting.

Silvus Technologies, a Los Angeles-based producer of advanced communication systems, has delivered 41 shipments of electronic components to Skyeton, a prominent Ukrainian company known for its Raybird tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) used by Kiev’s armed forces, a Sputnik correspondent’s analysis of public shipping data on importgenius.com revealed.In late July, a representative of the Russian security forces told Sputnik that Russian specialists intercepted a signal and landed a Ukrainian UAV in the Zaporozhye Region, which was equipped with the tech by Silvus Technologies. Silvus Technologies, based at 10990 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California, has sent 41 shipments to a Ukrainian company named LLC Aviation Manufacturing Company Skyeton, located at Smolna St. 9-B, Kiev, Ukraine, according to public shipping records on importgenius.com, a global trade tracking service that compiles data from official sources, including US Customs and Border Protection. Silvus Technologies produces advanced Mobile Networked MIMO (MN-MIMO) radios, such as the StreamCaster series, which provide secure, high-throughput, long-range wireless communication for unmanned systems. Paired with ground tracking dish systems, these radios have demonstrated real-time data and video transmission ranges exceeding 300 kilometers (186 miles), critical for UAV reconnaissance and target correction missions in Ukraine’s conflict zones. Founded in 2006, Skyeton produces the Raybird, a fixed-wing unmanned aerial system classified as NATO Class I and US Department of Defense Group 2, the Ukrainian company said on its website. According to the trade data on importgenius.com, one shipment, declaration number 020450, included insulated electric conductors (HS code 8544429091) sourced from China, valued at $1,643.28. These components likely serve as wiring to integrate Silvus’ radios into the Raybird, ensuring reliable connectivity for onboard payloads such as cameras and radar, even under electronic warfare conditions. The shipment was the most recent one and arrived in Ukraine on May 28, the data showed. The shipping date was not provided. Skyeton’s website states the Raybird has been actively used by Ukrainian forces for reconnaissance and target correction in frontline areas. It can fly for over 28 hours and has a range of 2,500 kilometers. The drone can operate at altitudes up to 5,500 meters (18,045 feet) and maintains a data link range of more than 200 kilometers.

