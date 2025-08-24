https://sputnikglobe.com/20250824/west-wants-guilt-for-1999-bombings-erased-by-drawing-serbia-into-nato-1122667160.html

West Wants Guilt for 1999 Bombings Erased by Drawing Serbia Into NATO

West Wants Guilt for 1999 Bombings Erased by Drawing Serbia Into NATO

Sputnik International

The West wants to draw Serbia into NATO, including to get rid of the responsibility for the 1999 bombings, Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko told Sputnik.

"The West also wants Serbia to finally close, as they say, this page (with NATO bombings). Let's cooperate with NATO. They say that gradually it will be possible to draw Serbia into NATO, into NATO's orbit, and Serbia will become a member of NATO. They need this," Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko told Sputnik. "This will close their responsibility and guilt for 1999 and the aggression." In addition, the West wants to draw Serbia into the European Union, this process usually develops in parallel with joining NATO, the diplomat said. At the same time, the leadership of Serbia adheres to a clear position of neutrality, which also causes displeasure in the West, the diplomat emphasized.

