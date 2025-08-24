West Wants Guilt for 1999 Bombings Erased by Drawing Serbia Into NATO
© AP Photo / Darko VojinovicA woman walks past a building destroyed by NATO bombing in Kosovska Mitrovica, Yugoslavia, 1999.
© AP Photo / Darko Vojinovic
The West wants to draw Serbia into NATO, including to get rid of the responsibility for the 1999 bombings, Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko told Sputnik.
"The West also wants Serbia to finally close, as they say, this page (with NATO bombings). Let's cooperate with NATO. They say that gradually it will be possible to draw Serbia into NATO, into NATO's orbit, and Serbia will become a member of NATO. They need this," Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko told Sputnik. "This will close their responsibility and guilt for 1999 and the aggression."
In addition, the West wants to draw Serbia into the European Union, this process usually develops in parallel with joining NATO, the diplomat said.
"We know their logic. Membership in the EU, membership in NATO — two things that come together, go inextricably. Inextricably linked," the ambassador noted.
At the same time, the leadership of Serbia adheres to a clear position of neutrality, which also causes displeasure in the West, the diplomat emphasized.
"Serbia has a completely clear position of neutrality, a truly real neutrality. Not the fictitious one that currently exists in the West, but behind it there really is the most active cooperation with NATO and support for NATO. But a fairly real neutrality and non-membership in NATO, non-accession to military blocs, military structures, written into the laws," Botsan-Kharchenko said.
17 August, 10:10 GMT
NATO's military operation against the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia was undertaken without the approval of the UN Security Council based on Western countries' claims that the republic's authorities had allegedly carried out ethnic cleansing in the Kosovo autonomy and provoked a humanitarian catastrophe there. NATO airstrikes continued from March 24 to June 10, 1999. NATO's bombings resulted in the deaths of over 2,500 people, including 87 children, and damages of $100 billion; doctors have also been registering the effects of depleted uranium, leading to an increase in cancer cases.