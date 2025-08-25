International
Ukraine's Strikes on Druzhba Pipeline Are ‘Banditry’ - Russian Foreign Ministry
Ukraine's strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline are pure "banditry" that Western countries should condemn, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Monday.
On August 22, Hungary said that oil supplies via Druzhba had been stopped for the third time due to yet another Ukrainian attack. Zakharova also condemned EU politicians, who do not slam Kiev for bombing the civilian infrastructure.
Ukraine's Strikes on Druzhba Pipeline Are ‘Banditry’ - Russian Foreign Ministry

13:29 GMT 25.08.2025
Russia's Druzhba oil pipeline. File photo
© Sputnik / Yuryi Abramochkin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine's strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline are pure "banditry" that Western countries should condemn, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Monday.
On August 22, Hungary said that oil supplies via Druzhba had been stopped for the third time due to yet another Ukrainian attack.
"Any attacks on civilian infrastructure, especially energy facilities, should be condemned and cause exclusively negative responses and comments, accompanied by calls for the cessation of such activities ... This is the fuel that is needed, that people are waiting for ... In other words, this is pure banditry, which leads to the undermining of strategic foundations and strategic planning within the state," Zakharova told reporters.
Zakharova also condemned EU politicians, who do not slam Kiev for bombing the civilian infrastructure.
